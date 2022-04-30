WEYERS CAVE — The Commonwealth Transportation Board is encouraging Valley residents to provide input on proposed projects at a public hearing next week.
The meeting is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Monday at Blue Ridge Community College's Plecker Center in Weyers Cave.
Those that attend the meetings will learn more about the six-year improvement program for fiscal years 2023-28, which identifies projects eligible for funding that could be included in the final program for the CTB's consideration in June, officials said.
The six-year improvement plan outlines proposed construction and maintenance projects that would utilize federal funding or require federal approval.
The public hearing is part of the CTB's statewide tour to get feedback for projects all over the Commonwealth. The meeting Monday will focus on the Staunton district of the Virginia Department of Transportation, which includes Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Proposed projects in Harrisonburg include an extension of University Boulevard estimated at about $1.3 million, and an enhancement of sidewalks and streets along Country Club Road at about $490,000, according to VDOT documents.
In the city's north end, there's also a proposed $310,000 project a refurbishment of the northside greenway.
Proposed projects in Rockingham County include improvements on Rawley Springs Road estimated at about $100,000 and a Va. 642 turn lane at U.S. 340 for about $800,000, according to VDOT documents.
It also allots $1.7 million for the third year of adjacent slab preservation in Rockingham County.
According to VDOT documents, the Town of Bridgewater could see $380,000 as part of its third phase in the Riverwalk project, and $200,000 for improvements on Va. 257.
People can also make comments on projects over $25 million.
Comments can also be received by emailing VDOT at Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov, or by sending a letter to VDOT's office at 1401 East Broad Street in Richmond.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board will take action on the proposed projects at its meeting June 22, according to Ken Slack, VDOT Staunton spokesperson.
