Dayton Town Council will meet today to hear public comments in person on the proposed $6.7 million budget for the next fiscal year, according to the agenda for the special meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the assembly room on the first floor of the Dayton Town Hall at 125 Eastview St.
The proposed budget includes no tax or fee increases, and funding for a sixth police officer position and new water plant.
In the budget, $1.6 million is allocated for acquisition of new water plant equipment and $170,000 for the facility’s engineering, an asset management plan and a water rate study.
Also in the budget is a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment and up to 2.5% merit pay increase for staff.
The first vote for the proposed budget is slated for June 14, according to Angela Lawrence, town manager.
Also during the meeting, Town Council will discuss amending the current budget to include money coming from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan.
However, the exact amount the town will receive is still unknown, Lawrence said, as the town is still awaiting confirmation.
Estimates put the amount at $700,000 this fiscal year, which ends at the end of the month, and another $700,000 some time next fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to Lawrence.
“We’ll likely use that money to purchase the water plant equipment, but the money we get this [fiscal] year will go into reserves,” she said.
