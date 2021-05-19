Between now and June 25, residents of the Shenandoah Valley and across the commonwealth will be able to provide input on a proposed recreational rail trail spanning from Broadway to Front Royal.
In partnership with the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Virginia Department of Transportation and Department of Rail and Public Transportation are conducting a survey to gauge interest in the rail-to-trail project.
The online survey, which can be accessed on VDOT’s website, focuses on transforming 48.5 miles of an out-of-service Norfolk Southern rail corridor into a multiuse linear park. The rail trail covers the northern end of Rockingham County and goes through Shenandoah County before ending in the central part of Warren County.
Broadway and Front Royal will be the two endpoints for the proposed rail trail. The trail will pass through Timberville, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg.
The study is to determine the feasibility of converting the inactive railroad into a trail, according to a press release.
Those who live in the area or visit the Shenandoah Valley are encouraged to participate in the survey.
According to the press release, the study will focus on five areas: evaluating existing infrastructure, considering potential trailhead locations and roadway crossings, reviewing impacts to environmental resources, estimating construction costs, and outlining options and a budget for operations and maintenance.
Results from the study will inform the Department of Conservation and Recreation on its report, which is expected to be submitted to the chairs of the House Committee on Appropriations and Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations by Nov. 1.
The feasibility study was put on the fast track during the 2020 General Assembly special session after Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, introduced the budget amendment to make the study happen.
In previous interviews with the Daily News-Record, Wilt said the rail trail will be a “win-win” for Broadway and its residents, adding that it will bring increased revenue opportunities and additional foot traffic to the area.
The online survey and additional information about the study can be found at https://www.virginiadot.org/ShenValleyRailTrail/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.