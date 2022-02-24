Planning groups will host an open house to discuss plans for improving Exit 235 of Interstate 81 and Weyers Cave Road, Va. 256, according to a release from Augusta County.
The open house will be held in the the Robert Plecker Workforce Center at the Blue Ridge Community College campus from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 7.
Those attending will be able to discuss the plans with Virginia Department of Transportation and Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization staff. Public input summaries from the open house will be given to local government workers, according to the release.
A study on the area began in March 2021 for mid-term solutions to congestion and how to ensure the road can deal with future growth between Weyers Cave Road, U.S. 11 and Triangle Drive — all of which are near Exit 235.
The study is being conducted by VDOT, Augusta County, staff of the SAWMPO, BRCC, Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, BRITE Bus Transit Service and consultant Michael Baker, according to the release.
Between Dec. 3 and 23, an online public survey was completed with over 247 responses, according to the release. Input from the survey is being used for the final report on the roads, according to the release.
The study is anticipated to be complete by the end of the June, and it will be published on the SAWMPO website, according to the release.
