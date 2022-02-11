HINTON — Activity buzzed on the west Rockingham County dairy farm Wednesday afternoon, like it does any day.
Willard Knicely was clearing the scrape alleys of cow waste in the stall barn and methodically corralling the excrement into a large pit using his skid loader.
The pit, which the family farmers installed in 2019, has been helpful to the operation and to its ability to reduce waste runoff that would find its way all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.
“This pit right here makes it so that we can spread manure when the ground is ready for it,” Knicely said Wednesday morning.
The pit is one of many projects the family has undertaken over the years that help not only their farm, but the environment.
Between 1998 and 2021, Rockingham County farmers like the Knicelys have spent a combined $10.6 million, after tax credits, on similar best management practices, according to data provided by staff at the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
This year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders have said they are trying to fully fund such projects that, at the moment, are only discounted to farmers.
“I’ve always thought of it as if we’re going to move in this direction, the burden should not be placed on the farmers themselves,” said House Speaker Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson. “Many of the people volunteer to do this, but it [can be difficult] to make that investment.”
The idea to fully fund the projects isn’t new, but it is the first time it’s actually been proposed since the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation identified the need in an 2009 assessment, according to Martha Moore, vice president of governmental relations for the industry organization.
“I think farmers are doing a great job working with local soil and water conservation districts to put in conservation practices,” she said.
As part of the commonwealth’s watershed implementation plan and the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, environmental goals set in 2010 for the Chesapeake Bay watershed must be met over the next three years, according to a document provided by Moore.
Statewide, farmers have spent roughly $122.6 million out of pocket on the projects over the past 23 years, according to the data.
Not counting cost-share and tax credit programs, Virginia farm best management practices projects have totaled $632.5 million across the commonwealth between 1998 and 2021, according to the data.
In total, Rockingham farmers have embarked on $43.1 million worth of best management practices between 1998 and 2021, not counting cost offsets by cost-share programs with the state government, tax credits and other sources, according to the DCR data.
After tax credits, farmers in Shenandoah County have spent $4 million, Page County farmers have spent $1.74 million and Augusta County farmers have spent $8.1 million on these environmental projects.
“I think it’s inherently unfair to force farmers to do something when they’ve been willing to do it in partnership with the state,” Moore said. “They need the dollars there to get us across the finish line, so to speak.”
Last year, due to supply chain issues, the compensation rates were adjusted midyear due to the skyrocketing price of materials that were causing farmers to put off such projects.
On April 21, the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board for the first time authorized local conservation districts to provide additional funding to offset the increased cost of certain projects, including livestock exclusion fencing, if they met criteria.
“The state’s recognition of the issue is allowing us the opportunity to go back and adjust the costs of specific projects,” Megen Dalton, district manager at the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, said in an early May interview.
Typically, the districts are able to offer 75% reimbursements for projects arranged through contracts. But as prices rose, the reimbursements could have fallen to 60%, Dalton said in May.
In a January interview, Matt Lohr, Virginia’s secretary of agriculture and forestry and a Rockingham County farmer, said he agrees the upcoming watershed implementation plan deadline of 2025, the last year of the Youngkin administration, makes fully funding BMPs a higher priority than in the past.
“I think that having funding available would be great because most farmers are willing to be good stewards, but it’s expensive,” Lohr said. “I mean it costs a lot of money to be able to do string fencing and redesigning manure pits and all of those kinds of things.”
In Richmond, Gilbert said budget surpluses and the new power center of the House of Delegates that is no longer focused on Northern Virginia increases the chances the funding will be put in place in the biennium budget.
“Very few things get tackled overnight, but we know that the governor announced that he supported fully funding [best management practices] and we’d certainly like to get it there in short order,” Gilbert said.
However, though the path forward remains unclear in budget considerations, it is a priority for the General Assembly this session, according to Gilbert. The full and final budget proposal from the administration of former Gov. Ralph Northam will be released soon for legislators to discuss potential amendments, such as ensuring full funding of BMPs.
“Time and time again, we have seen both in public and private [Youngkin] has been consistent on wanting to make good on his campaign promises, and I believe that to be true in this area as well,” Gilbert said. “I think this is extremely important to the No. 1 economic engine in Virginia, which is farming and forestry, and we think it’s extremely important to the Valley that we make good on that.”
Attempts to get an interview or comment from Youngkin were not successful.
Back in Hinton, Knicely said even if the projects are fully funded, it is not likely the family dairy would participate since it has already made the improvements it can make. However, it could be helpful for other producers in the area to achieve such projects, he said.
“Our margins are very thin,” Knicely said in the Wednesday morning sun. “Our operations are not making what they used to in the past and costs of all them things went way up there.”
