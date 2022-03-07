The 21-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Grottoes man last year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Monday.
The plea deal was agreed upon by the widow of the victim, Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst, the suspect, Pierce Delawder of Rockingham County, and his lawyer, Aaron Cook. Judge Thomas J. Wilson signed off on the deal after speaking with Delawder to ensure the defendant understood the impact and changes the deal would have to court proceedings and potential sentences.
Delawder signed the deal Monday morning before a five-day jury trial was set to begin. He had been charged with felony second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of William Reeves Jr., 44, of Grottoes, on June 27 in the parking lot of the 340 Quick Stop in Port Republic.
Sentencing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.
Delawder pleaded guilty to the amended charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon while in possession of schedule I drugs. His previous charges carried a maximum sentence of 40 years for second-degree murder and five years for possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Delawder told the judge he had no previous felony convictions, was not on probation at the time of the incident and had a 10th-grade education.
Garst then submitted her evidence to the judge that included video and photos from before, during and after the shooting of Reeves.
Cook did not submit any evidence Monday after he, Wilson and Garst agreed that his evidence would be used in consideration during the August sentencing hearing.
Just before the shooting, Delawder was in the parking lot of the 340 Quick Stop with Destiny Reeves when husband and wife William "Billy" Reeves and Cynthia Reeves — Destiny's aunt and uncle — drove by the store to bring dinner to another family member, according to Garst's evidence.
On the way back, the Reeveses stopped at the shop to speak with Delawder and their niece, according to Garst.
Then, Destiny hit her aunt with a soda can and continued to strike her until Billy Reeves got out of the car and tried to subdue her, according to Garst.
During the ensuing altercation, Delawder approached with a Diamondback .38-caliber pistol and fired three to four shots at Billy Reeves, according to Garst.
Reeves was struck in the throat and the heart and died at the scene, according to Garst.
She said an autopsy found no signs that Reeves had been in any sort of "combat" with his niece or Delawder in the altercation.
There were "no injures to the victim's body that would have been consistent with a beating of Destiny Reeves," Garst said.
However, he had bite marks on his arm, according to Garst. Destiny Reeves had lost several teeth in the altercation, and they had been loosened while her uncle tried to restrain her, according to Garst.
After the shooting, Destiny Reeves and Delawder traveled to where she was staying and then to Sentara RMH Medical Center, according to Garst.
At the hospital, Delawder spoke with law enforcement personnel before being taken into custody and changed his story several times, first stating that Billy Reeves had first used the pistol in the altercation, according to Garst.
Delawder then told law enforcement he felt he had to use the gun because Reeves was attacking Destiny.
There was a backpack with LSD and fentanyl in the car Destiny Reeves and Delawder were traveling in, according to Garst.
Cook said he would present mitigating evidence at the sentencing hearing that would include more information about the altercation and the actions of those involved.
Delawder is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
