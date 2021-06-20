Police arrested a Quicksburg woman accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase Thursday in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Virginia State Police charged Rebecca E. Frost, 34, with four felonies in Harrisonburg, including assault on law enforcement, and one felony in Rockingham County, in addition to three misdemeanor charges in the city and one misdemeanor charge in the county, according to a press release. She has also been charged with traffic infractions.
The incident began when a state trooper pulled over a 2001 Hyundai Accent at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg for having improper registration, the release says.
The driver, later identified as Frost, initially stopped but then took off and led police a chase through the James Madison University campus and onto Interstate 81.
Frost was eventually stopped on U.S. 340 north of the MillerCoors Shenandoah Brewery near Elkton.
Frost was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
Frost struck a VSP cruiser during the chase, which saw speeds up to 100 mph, but no troopers were injured.
— Staff Reports
