A bill requiring an owner of a rabid animal to quarantine it after receiving an order to do so has reached the Senate floor after the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed it.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, sponsored the legislation, which would would charge violators with a misdemeanor if their potentially rabid dog or cat were to stray from their premises.
The bill also states that if the animal strayed from the premises and attacked a person or another animal, the owner could face misdemeanor criminal charges.
The legislation, which passed through the House unanimously on every vote, was created in response to a dog in Fluvanna County that attacked a high school student who lived next door.
Bell said in a previous statement that the owner had been ordered to quarantine the dog, but let him run loose instead. After the attack, the dog was tested and found to be rabid.
“A rabid dog is more likely to attack, and when it does the injuries are much more dangerous to the victim,” Bell said in a press release. “We need to make sure that rabid dogs are properly rest.”
In order to prevent the risk, Bell said rabid animals need to be properly restrained.
The bill was first introduced to the House Committee for Courts of Justice and assigned to a subcommittee.
During a subcommittee hearing, the student’s father, Richard Schmack, testified.
Schmack described the attack and his daughter’s “substantial” injuries. Following his testimony, Fluvanna Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff Haislip and Capt. David Wells from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office spoke.
The bill passed the subcommittee, 8-0, and headed to the full committee, where it passed, 19-0. On the House floor, the bill passed, 99-0, with Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, abstaining.
In the Senate, the legislation was assigned to the Judiciary Committee, where it passed, 15-0, with a substitute to include any dog or cat with a contagious or infectious disease, other than rabies, must be quarantined.
The bill was heard on the Senate floor Tuesday and is expected to be voted on prior to the end of session on March 5. “I am hopeful the bill will pass the Senate and be sent on to the governor for his review,” Bell said.
