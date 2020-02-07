The House passed another bill sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, with the latest dealing with the quarantined rabid dogs and cats.
House Bill 1573 would require an owner to quarantine a dog or cat after receiving an order to do so. The owner would be fined if the animal were to stray from the premises.
The bill also states that if the animal strayed from the premises and attacked a person or another animal, the owner could face misdemeanor criminal charges.
Bell said the creation of the bill came after a dog in Fluvanna County attacked a high school student who lived next door.
“The owner had been ordered to quarantine the dog, but he let it run loose,” Bell said in a press release. “ After the attack, the dog was tested and found to be rabid.”
Bell said a rabid dog is more likely to attack a person or other animal, and if an attack did occur, the injuries would be more dangerous.
“To prevent these risks, we need to make sure that rabid dogs are properly restrained,” he said.
The bill was first introduced to the House Committee for Courts of Justice and assigned to the criminal subcommittee.
During a subcommittee hearing, the student’s father, Richard Schmack, testified before the subcommittee members.
Schmack described the attack and his daughter’s “substantial” injuries. Following his testimony, Fluvanna Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Haislip and Captain David Wells from the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office spoke.
The bill passed the subcommittee, 8-0, and headed to the full committee where it passed, 19-0.
On Thursday, the bill was voted on the House floor where it passed, 99-0. Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, did not vote.
The bill will make its way to the Senate where it will await a committee assignment.
"I am hopeful the bill will pass the House and be sent on to the Senate for consideration," Bell said.
