KEEZLETOWN — Art and Mary Jo Mitchell were traveling down the road in their red pickup truck, soaking in their green surroundings around Keezletown Wednesday afternoon.
Recent rain has soaked parts of the area, causing previously brown fields and crops to develop a healthier hue.
One pasture of the Mitchells was a sea of brown with a single patch of green in late July during the recent drought. But when they pulled over to the same pasture Wednesday, it was a sea of green with some patches of brown.
“It’s got a ways to go,” Art Mitchell said behind the wheel of the idling Chevrolet.
Rockingham County farmers are grappling with a lack of rain that is proving problematic in countless ways to producers of all stripes — crops, poultry and cattle included.
Crops in some places are a fraction of the size of crops just miles away, and farmers are having to feed winter hay to cows as the pastures aren’t growing to keep pace.
In all of July, the Dale Enterprise weather station in west Rockingham County recorded 1.44 inches of rain. The station recorded over twice as much rain — 3.12 inches — in July 2020.
From Thursday to Tuesday, the station recorded more rain than in all of July — 2.67 inches. So far, total rain recorded by the Dale Enterprise weather station in August has amounted to 2.69 inches.
The rain is expected to shower down every afternoon for the remaining days of the week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move away, according to Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
This includes a considerable chance of showers Friday and Sunday nights as part of the “moist pattern,” he said.
The rain also poured down on the Rockingham County Fair on Sunday as last preparations were being made, as well as on Monday and Tuesday.
Fair President Ron Williams said any dampening on the fair from the rain is nowhere near as important as the benefit the weather is for area farmers.
“We at the fair have a tremendous personal feeling for all the farmers in the Shenandoah Valley,” Williams said at the fairgrounds on Wednesday just after noon. “We recognize and know they’re using winter hay for current feed. They’re already chopping corn. And worst case scenario, they’re already in a situation where they have to sell their cattle.”
He said rain reduces attendance to the fair most when it happens between 4 and 8 p.m. because it impacts events and may discourage those getting off of work from going down to the fair. This in turn impacts social organizations selling food as fundraisers.
“But again, anything that we can say with regard to being selfish about the weather and the fair is secondary to the need of rain for our farming community,” Williams said.
“The farming community is the root of the county fair,” he added.
On Aug. 10, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors declared the county an agriculture disaster area due to drought.
Rockingham County Supervisors Bill Kyger and Dewey Ritchie said elected officials and staff discussed a similar declaration for Rockingham at last week’s board meeting.
“We’re monitoring everything, and we’re putting farmers that are stressed in touch with Virginia Extension people,” Kyger said.
Kyger and Ritchie said they asked staff to look into it and consult with Virginia Extension and other agriculture leaders about a potential declaration here.
Back in Keezletown, the Mitchells said they are thankful for any rain they get because of its spotty nature.
“It’s been raining off and on in different places,” Art Mitchell said.
On Wednesday morning, he recorded an inch of rain from the night before.
“If we continue to get rain like that rain we got last night, I think the second or third cutting will come on and make some hay,” Mitchell said.
