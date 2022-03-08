Bridgewater Town Council will get its eyes on a draft budget for the 2023 fiscal year at its meeting tonight.
The town’s finance committee approved staff’s draft $12.3 million budget on March 2, according to Town Manager Jay Litten’s staff report to Town Council. The public hearing for the budget, which takes effect July 1, is April 26.
Both the draft budget and a recorded presentation of highlights from the document by Litten are available on Bridgewater’s website.
“This is just what we as a staff think would be most appropriate after thinking about this for a period of a couple of months and talking about it, and pitting various projects against one another,” Litten said in the video presentation.
Litten said in the video there are no tax increases in the proposed budget, and most fees are up 4.04%.
The average employee wage increase is 5.75%, Litten said, which is a base raise of 4.6% plus an average incentive raise of 1.15%.
“This incentive program is really a way to reward our very best employees,” Litten said in the video presentation.
The budget proposal allocates money the town is going to receive shortly in second wave of American Rescue Plan Act funding, Litten said. Through ARPA monies, the proposed budget outlines $700,000 to jump-start “badly needed” maintenance equipment upgrades: two mowers, three dump trucks and four pickup trucks, including a utility truck.
It also puts $500,000 of ARPA funding in a reserve fund, $330,000 to cover higher costs for ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation projects, like crosswalk improvements and the second phase of Riverwalk, and $320,000 to repair water infrastructure in the Fountainhead subdivision.
“The reason we decided to do this in the budget, rather than just bring you project after project as we did last year, is that since the money is coming around budget time, we can put all of the projects in our budget hopper and let them compete for the funding,” Litten said in the video.
Litten said the meals tax is beginning to fund much of the budget, and the sales tax is projected to be unchanged.
In other business, council will hear a presentation from Connections Early Center about the state of its program, along with a lecture from the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District about its proposed watershed study. Council will also get an overview of the town’s new emergency notification system.
Bridgewater Town Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Sipe Center.
