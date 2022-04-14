Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit that aims to provide free medical services to people in need through pop-up clinics.
RAM is holding one such clinic in Luray July 9-10, according to a press release. The organization is seeking medical, dental and vision professionals who will volunteer their time to provide services, including dental cleanings and fillings, eye exams and general medical exams, the release said.
During the event, free colon cancer screening kits will be available for take-home use, according to the release.
RAM is also seeking general volunteers and interpreters to serve at the event, which will take place at Luray High School. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can call 865-579-1530 or visit ramusa.org online.
— Staff Report
