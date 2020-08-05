It started as an idea when the American Cancer Society came to speak to the Harrisonburg Rotary Club about starting a campaign called “Real Men Wear Pink” that would raise money and awareness for breast cancer.
Having lost his own mother to cancer, Paul Riner, owner of Riner Rentals, was quick to hop on board.
“It was kind of an easy ask,” he said.
Riner’s mother, Sandy, died from cancer eight years ago, he said, and had a goal of doing all she could to not give cancer the last word. It was Sandy’s determination that inspired Riner to join the Valley campaign, along with seven other first-timers.
“It is something near and dear to my heart,” he said. “It already had meaning for me.”
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society hosts the Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser that goes toward saving lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, breast cancer research and patient support.
In the span of four years, Riner has has raised more than $35,000 for cancer research and earned the title of the No. 1 “Real Man” in the Valley and in Virginia. For his fourth year, Riner said he hopes to bring his total to $50,000, but not without some friendly competition.
The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers for the Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley campaign that will kick off in October. Those who participate will commit to wearing pink throughout the month of October, set a goal of raising at least $2,500 and help raise awareness through social media.
“It has become something I look forward to every year,” Riner said.
Riner said that when he started volunteering, it was in a “nonchalant” kind of way. He later came up with a strategy for collecting donations by making posts on social media, sending email chains and doing promotions where for every $100 raised he would donate pink roses to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The campaign led him to reconnecting with his mother’s former co-workers, friends and family members, which felt like a real way for Riner to reconnect with them and support breast cancer awareness.
“[The campaign] is a great chance to remember my mom,” he said.
Riner said he would encourage other people to volunteer for the campaign, saying raising money is one of the simpler things a person could do.
“The impact comes from a lot of people being visually accessible,” he said. “Every year I am surprised when people ask why I am wearing pink. It is a great opportunity to connect with folks who are also like-minded and support finding a cure. Whether you know it or not, you are not far from someone dealing with breast cancer.”
