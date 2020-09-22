The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors, with help from other community partners, has created a video discussing the pressure on affordable and accessible housing market locally, according to a release from the organization Tuesday.
The video, available at https://www.hrar.com/the-information, includes input from various stakeholders in the local housing industry, including a developer, a builder, a Realtor, a social service funder and a government planning official.
The purpose of the video is to generate input from the community on possible changes to land use, permitting and zoning to improve the affordable housing landscape, according to the release.
A survey is also available at HRAR.com to those who have watched the video to share their thoughts for a virtual conversation through the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue at James Madison University.
“The time has come to ask the entire community to join the conversation and consider the viability of those ideas,” Jeremy Litwiller, the president of the association, said in the release. “When we can agree on a broad consensus for overcoming affordability issues, the community will move forward to implement solutions.”
— Staff Reports
