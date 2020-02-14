On Friday, longtime employees and shoppers lamented the eventual closing of Red Front Supermarket, which was announced by two of the store’s owners Thursday evening.
“It’s a special place,” said Peggy Hott, of Harrisonburg. “A lot of memories.”
Many customers echoed the sentiment over the quiet, calm music and occasional squeaks of trolley wheels that reverberated through the historic, red-roofed market Friday.
The Hotts, Ted and Peggy, both worked 30 years in the deli and bakery at Red Front, starting around the same time. They retired nearly four years ago, but returned when Red Front management asked them to help wind down the departments.
A closing date for the grocery store has not been set, according to John Garber Sr. and David Garber, two of the owners, though the business is liquidating stock.
“To really hear that it was closing down is sad,” Peggy Hott said.
Ted and Peggy Hott met while working at Red Front and eventually married. They have been together 28 years.
Peggy Hott said they would often work 70 to 80 hour weeks around holidays, and Ted Hott added he once worked a 100-hour week during Christmas.
“We used to rock and roll in this deli, I mean we’d just be busy,” he said.
Other longtime Red Front employees also returned to see their departments to the end.
David Barrix, who worked at Red Front for 37 years, runs the produce department again. He first started bagging groceries at 16 for the Garbers and in 1999 became head of the produce department after the death of the previous manager, Fuzz Crider.
Rick McCray, 57, of Harrisonburg, worked at the market during his high school years in the early 1980’s. His father and nephew also worked at the store in the past.
“It was always a good place to work,” McCray said.
Others said that they remember being brought to the market as children, and in turn, brought their own children to shop in Red Front’s aisles, coolers and freezers.
“They were always really nice in here, and the lines were always really fast and you knew everybody,” said Melanie Berry, 57, of Clover Hill, who first shopped at Red Front at the age of 7. “I’m going to miss that personal touch you had with everybody.”
“I’m going to shop here as long as they keep their doors open,” she said.
Charles Grefe, a 75-year-old Red Front employee, joined the business on Labor Day and went on to become the head of the grocery’s home-delivery service. He said he would miss bringing food to many of the elderly or sick customers who relied on it.
“You build up these friendships, they tell you about the knee-surgeries they’ve had,” he said.
Some customers said they were unsure where they would take their marketing, but Chris Mongold, 32, of Briery Branch, said he would be bringing his business to Bridgewater Foods after shopping for 15 years at Red Front.
Mongold is a staunch supporter of the Independent Grocers Alliance, or IGA, whose food products are stocked by Red Front and Bridgewater Foods.
“It’s my go-to place for all the basic things and some local products,” Esther Stinson, of Harrisonburg, said of Red Front.
Debbie Billhimer-Mutherspaw, 60, of Dayton, has been shopping at Red Front for more than a decade and works nearby. She regularly bought the Golden Skillet fried chicken that was made at the market.
“I’m going to be missing that for sure,” she said.
Robert Garber, one of the cousins, runs the meat department and started working at the family’s market at the age of 9. He bagged potatoes at the store on West Market Street near Court Square after school on Fridays and all day on Saturdays.
In 1958, Red Front moved to where it now stands on Chicago Avenue.
The historic grocery store is owned by the Garber family of Dayton and Clover Hill, which sold part of the business to the Singh family in 2019. G.P. Singh declined to comment during a Friday afternoon phone call.
John Garber Sr., his brother Larry Garber, nephew David Garber and niece Lagailia Garber are all owners of the store along with the Singh family.
“This has always kind of been part of the family, you know?” Robert Garber said. “So the reluctance I have are the thoughts of it not being here anymore.”
Red Front will be the second long-standing Harrisonburg business to close after Jess’ Lunch in downtown Harrisonburg closed Wednesday.
“Red Front has been good to us,” Peggy Hott said
Red Front’s closure will be the fourth such ending for a locally-owned Valley grocery store in 10 months, joining the ranks of Weyers Cave Super Save, Broadway Supermarket and Shenandoah Grocery.
“We didn’t get rich working here, but we enjoyed what we did and we enjoyed the other people that worked here,” Barrix said.
