DOE HILL — Their three children’s laughter and shouts rose over the wind that carried the snow through Highland County as Matthew and Jessica Via walked around outside the old home in Doe Hill on Sunday.
“We needed the space,” Matthew Via, 30, said.
“Where we’re at now, there’s no room at all,” Jessica Via, 32, said.
The family was renting a single-wide trailer in Greenville and just bought the four-bedroom house on 2 acres in Doe Hill, Highland County, for $100,000 after a 60-day search. The home will still need some work, such as septic system updates, before the Vias can move in.
For Matthew, the move means a one-hour commute to his job as a service adviser at Hershey Tire in Staunton. Jessica, a caregiver in Staunton, is considering finding new work closer to home, but will also likely stay and face a similarly long commute.
They had looked for places closer, including in the Augusta County communities where they grew up, but the prices were outside their budget.
“The prices are bizarre,” Jessica Via added.
A house on the same street in the Verona neighborhood Matthew Via grew up was $230,000, he said.
“That house was at least double what it should have been five years ago,” Matthew Via said.
Home prices in the Shenandoah Valley are rising quickly in a trend that can be seen across the nation, putting families like the Vias in situations where they must make tough decisions about how to keep a roof over their heads.
The supply of homes has become key issue in the skyrocketing housing prices.
Across the commonwealth, there was less than one month’s supply of homes in January — the first time the statistic has ever dipped below that amount statewide, according to data from the Virginia Realtors. A healthy housing market has roughly five to six months of supply, according to the Realtors.
In Virginia, some of the largest growth in home sales was in remote counties such as Bath and Highland, where the Vias purchased their home, while prices and sales continued to burgeon in places such as in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Harrisonburg is one of the three hottest housing markets in the state. In February, for the seventh month in a row, homes in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were on the market for a median of five days before being sold, according to data compiled on local real estate blog HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
The Vias found their home with help from Harrisonburg-based Realtor Gordon Cowan, who also helped the Colmans, Joseph and Kendra, find a home outside Harrisonburg since they wanted to leave the city.
After a year’s search, the Colmans found a home in Churchville in their price range with enough room for them and their dogs.
“We pretty much got priced out of Rockingham County,” Kendra Colman said.
“I don’t even imagine how people have kids these days,” she said.
The Colmans talked about the pressures of change and things that made them want to move, and how prices are changing the character of working neighborhoods in the area as community members are priced out.
“What concerns me is what does this look like for working families five years from now?” Joseph Colman said.
They also noted how common it is now for buyers to have to compete with one another, or investors, and pay $15,000 above asking price, sometimes even without inspections of the property.
“We’d go look at a house 16 hours after it was listed, because if you’re not looking after 24, you’re not looking,” Joe Colman said.
The rush for houses and booming prices aren’t just happening in cities along Interstate 81, according to Realtor data and Cowan.
This also means people from richer areas with higher incomes are buying up homes in the region, they said.
“The first house we looked at down near Craigsville was on 15 acres and then somebody just offered cash — $300,000 cash,” Joe Colman said. “How many people are there in the Valley who have $300,000 cash? None.”
“When I see outside forces, coming in with outside capital, I worry about where are families going to live?” Joseph Colman said.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, investors bought up nearly one in five American homes sold in the period — a new record, according to Redfin, a housing data firm.
“It reeks of feudalism,” Joseph Colman said.
The Williams family of New Market is scrambling to find a new place to live as the owner of the small home they live in is selling it.
Tony Williams, known in the Valley as the administrator of popular Facebook page Rockingham County First Alert, and his wife, Tracy, are on government support due to his bad back and her bipolar disorder that make holding stable jobs impossible. Buying a home is out for the cards for them, so the hunt is on to find a rental they can afford and shelter their two children and dog.
“It’s horrible,” Stacy Williams said. “From day to day, that’s all I do — from when I get up in the morning to the time I go to bed, I’m calling people [asking] ‘Is this available? What do we got to do get in it?’”
With their low income, they cannot find a place that’s affordable for them and their two children, Deeanna, 12, and Owen, 18, who is autistic.
“We’re looking for a two-bedroom apartment and letting the children have their own rooms and then we get a pull-out couch and sleep in the living room,” Tracy Williams said. “That’s just to stay in our budget for what we can afford.”
They have looked as far as Staunton and Charlottesville, but still no dice — nothing in their price range with enough rooms that allow dogs. Even if they were to find such a place, they lament the possibility of having to move farther from their family and the community they have lived in for seven years.
The Williamses also started looking at apartments because they worry that the next house they are able to rent will also be sold to an investor, leaving them to go through the same experience trying to find another place to live.
Tony Williams put a post on the Rockingham County First Alert page to ask his 47,000 followers if they knew of any home he and his wife could afford that would also allow dogs, since they do not want to give up a member of their family to find a place to live. His post became a discussion board where many lamented their own issues in finding housing across the Valley.
“We had no idea it was that bad,” Williams said.
Earlier this week, they thought they had found a place, but then were told their monthly income needed to be three times the rent, he said.
“If our income would have been $600 higher, we’d be moving to [the apartment] in a week,” Tony Williams said in a Thursday Facebook message.
The Via family said that despite the commutes and other potential drawbacks, owning their own home will be worth it for the space and the value of being out in the countryside, even if it means they can’t raise their families in a community like the ones they grew up in. They plan to grow crops on their land and find ways to be as independent as possible.
“We kind of just felt like we needed to take a step back and and get away from the bigger issues out there,” Matthew Via said. “Let our kids be kids.”
Joseph Colman, who bought his Harrisonburg home for $137,000 a decade ago, expects it will sell for $250,000. He said he is thankful for the chance to have become a homeowner in the first place, and that is what will allow him to afford to move out of the city he feels has changed so much since he moved here.
His distaste of about the possibility of keeping the home and renting it at a high price was clear.
“I feel like, doesn’t somebody else deserve a chance to live in a house?” Colman said on his back deck. “Doesn’t that seem quintessentially American?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.