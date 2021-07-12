MOUNT SOLON -- As the Tejano rock group the Mavericks open up a 10:30 p.m. show with the ultimate style and swagger, featuring at least four musicians including a saxophonist, Eddie Perez, the group’s long-locked lead guitarist, and lead vocalist Raul Malo seemingly rising up from the stage to a screaming crowd, the bass pulses through the audience.
“Your faces are so beautiful,” Malo said onstage. “This is our first real performance since the pandemic.”
The energy of the show reflected the exuberance and joy of festivalgoers at the first post-pandemic Red Wing Roots Festival, held Friday through Sunday at Natural Chimneys Park. After the pandemic year, happiness and joy were in the air at the festival.
Shiny suits and sunglasses. Stage lights, bass like cannon blast, spotlights shining up into the sky. Playing hits from their new album “En Espanol.” But after all the glitz and glam of the Mavericks show, something forgotten, almost magical happens, and the big black tour busses pull away.
The real show starts after the staged concerts end, long after the headliners have packed up their instruments, in the alleys between lined up Westfalia and Airstream campers. Or whatever kind of camper. Between tents and around campfires. Behind colorful tapestries and under firelit faces.
Walking the paths of the festival after dark, the sweet and savory sounds of improvised bluegrass waft through the air. One melody drifts into another down the hill from Chimney Ridge, the part of the campground that rests atop the rock formations.
The cricket like chirp of the fiddle, the sweet braying sound of bow stroking. The members of the band Blinky Moon Boys, who didn’t perform at the festival, and their families hosted a jam session beneath the awning of their camper among the sea of campers and tents.
“We chose not to be famous,” banjo player Chris Burton said. “We won the Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. If you don’t know what that is, you’ve got some Googling to do. We beat out the Dixie Chicks.”
The four-person band, which also includes guitarist Jeff Huss and mandolinist Darin Lawrence, performed and improvised from before dinnertime until sometime after 2 a.m. and was joined by The Steel Wheels’ fiddle player, Eric Brubaker, on the bass.
Though the members of Blinky Moon Boys might have the energy of a group of teenagers, this band has been together for at least 25 years playing traditional bluegrass music up and down the East Coast.
Some of the tunes they played were favorites from over the years with plenty of improvisation.
“It’s kind of like jazz. There’s a structure to bluegrass,” Lawrence said. “Once you know the structure, there are parts of the song where you can improvise.”
There’s something deeply human about sitting around sharing music and stories, and that’s something Red Wing performers Danny Kniceley and Cheick Hamala Diabate put into their performance.
Diabate, a Grammy-winning player of the West African ngoni -- pronounced like “goonie” -- said the instrument is a predecessor of the American banjo, and the tradition of folk stories and songs have ties with African heritage.
The Red Wing Academy, which is hosted by Eric and The Steel Wheels, teaches high school students how to improvise and play in a group, things they might not learn in school.
“If we just made a few changes to our society, life could always be like this,” comedian and musician The Real Unk-Al said wistfully onstage.
