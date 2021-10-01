The Virginia Redistricting Commission, tasked with redrawing House of Delegates and Senate districts, is quickly approaching its submission deadline and, as of Thursday, the remaining two proposals both suggest limiting Rockingham County’s representation to two delegates – a decrease of 50%.
For a decade, Rockingham County has been represented by four delegates and two senators in the General Assembly. Sens. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, share the responsibility in the Senate, while Dels. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, represent the county in the House.
Most of the county’s representation in the House of Delegates falls under Wilt and Runion’s districts — both representing a combined 77% of Rockingham County voters, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. Gilbert represents the northern edge of the county, about 6% of voters, and Bell represents the eastern edge, about 15%.
That will change, however, if the 16-member Virginia Redistricting Commission moves forward with either of the two House draft proposals submitted by partisan consultants hired by the commission.
The deadline to submit the proposed House and Senate maps is Oct. 10, while congressional maps are due on Oct. 25.
The Redistricting Commission
Redistricting is underway in Virginia after voters in the Nov. 3 election approved a constitutional amendment to establish a committee in charge of developing maps for the legislative districts. Typically, the General Assembly draws the maps but in order to eliminate gerrymandering — the manipulation of electoral boundaries to favor one political party or class — a commission was formed.
Redistricting is dependent on population data from the U.S. census, which is completed every 10 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, data was delayed, which pushed back the redistricting process. With the House districts up for election in November, voters will elect lawmakers to represent existing districts.
Responsibilities the commission have are drawing congressional and state House and Senate districts to include several factors for consideration, such as population equality, voting rights and communities of interest, according to the commission’s website.
There are eight legislators and eight citizens on the commission, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
The selected delegates are Les Adams, R-Chatham, Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, Margaret Ransone, R-Kinsale, and Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church. Senators are George Barker, D-Alexandria, Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, Ryan McDougle, R-Mechanicsville, and William Stanley, R-Franklin.
According to VPAP, once the commission approves a map, it will then go to the General Assembly for consideration. The General Assembly will have 15 days to vote on the proposed maps and if a decision cannot be made, the Supreme Court of Virginia will get involved.
Virginia residents are allowed to submit comments on the proposed maps through the commission’s website. The first public hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Proposed Redistricting Maps
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Redistricting Commission was narrowing down between two maps for the House districts — one by a Democratic consultant and the other by a Republican consultant.
The Democratic consultant’s map is proposed as Plan B4, which will alter Rockingham County and Harrisonburg’s representation.
The plan calls for Rockingham County to be represented by two delegates instead of four. The districts represented by Gilbert and Bell will no longer include the county, as proposed.
Wilt and Runion will be the most affected by the proposal, as the district’s population distribution will vastly change.
The 26th House District, which Wilt represents, currently covers 54.54% of Harrisonburg voters and 45.46% of Rockingham County voters. Plan B4 will make the population consist of 64.1% of Rockingham County voters, 24.8% of Greene County voters and 11.1% of Page County voters, according to VPAP.
More than 26,500 voters from the 58th House District and 11,145 voters from the 15th House District will shift into the new district.
Harrisonburg voters will be shifted to Runion’s 25th House District, under Plan B4, along with 37.2% of Rockingham County voters. Under the proposed plan, the 25th House District will no longer represent Albemarle and Augusta counties.
The Republican consultant’s map, named Plan A4, also calls for Rockingham County to be represented by two delegates. The makeup of Wilt’s district, however, will remain similar in context.
Under Plan A4, Wilt’s new district will cover 60.4% of Harrisonburg voters and 39.6% of Rockingham County voters. Runion’s proposed district will include 57.9% of Rockingham County voters, 25.8% of Waynesboro voters and 16.4% of Augusta County voters.
Wilt said he is still trying to understand the proposed districts and how he could be drawn out of the district he was elected in.
“It’s still an ongoing process, but they are getting down to the nuts and bolts of it right now,” he said. “We will see.”
Gilbert is proposed to represent Shenandoah, Frederick and Page counties under Plan A4, and Warren, Shenandoah and Page counties under Plan B4. Bell will cover Albemarle and Augusta counties as proposed under Plan B4, and Orange, Albemarle and Greene counties under Plan A4.
The most recent Senate map proposal, named Plan C2, would move Harrisonburg outside of Obenshain’s district and into Hanger’s district. Obenshain will continue to represent a portion of Rockingham County, Frederick County, Shenandoah County and Winchester.
With Harrisonburg in Hanger’s proposed district under Plan C2, the Mount Solon senator will also represent the counties of Augusta, Rockingham, Nelson and Highland, as well as the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.
Obenshain and Hanger, along with the other 38 state senators, are not up for reelection until 2023.
Critiquing The Proposals
Princeton University’s Gerrymandering Project recently analyzed the proposed House district maps and released grades based on partisan fairness, competitiveness and geographic features.
Jason Rhodes, national coordinator for the project, said in an email Thursday that both Plan B4 and A4 for the House districts were given a grade of a C for competitiveness and a B for geographic features.
For Plan A4, Rhodes said the project gave an overall grade of a B due to a “slight Republican tilt.” Plan B4 received a grade of an A for having “no partisan bias.”
Rhodes said both maps are similar in county splits and compactness, but Plan A4 performed better on county splits and Plan B4 was better in compactness.
Rhodes said project members understand the Virginia Redistricting Commission continues to discuss the maps as of Thursday and will be prepared to score the unity map once available.
