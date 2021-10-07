The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, a Valley economic development group, has received $1.5 million in federal grant funding to support innovation and business in the region, according to Director Debbie Irwin.
Irwin said the money will be spent in a three-pronged approach.
One approach is to use the money to spur tech innovation in the Valley, she said.
SCCF is planning an expansion to the Startup Shenandoah Valley program to support entrepreneurs with scalable tech ideas in agriculture, cybersecurity and software, according to Irwin.
She said the grant money funds the expansion of the program for three years from this month until September 2024. It is free to apply, and there are no equity requirements, according to the program’s website.
The second part is to increase the ability of people who want to start businesses to get the information and business advice they need to get started and become successful, Irwin said.
She said this would include the creation of a digital platform connecting investors such as the Shenandoah Valley Angel Investors, business resource groups such as the Small Business Development Center, and higher education institutions such as James Madison University.
The last prong is to centralize, shore up and expand the “storytelling” of the Valley to draw more investment, new businesses to move to the Valley and remind businesses already here why they should stay, according to Irwin.
“We are an economically vibrant, rural region,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.