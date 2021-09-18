When picking career paths, Shane McGary found a particular interest in what's beneath the Earth’s surface.
After obtaining a PhD in geophysics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2014, McGary decided to share his passion with students at James Madison University, and accepted an assistant professor position in 2015.
McGary continued to conduct geophysics research by using electromagnetic methods to identify human artifacts underground — specifically, using ground penetrating radar to identify the location of unmarked antebellum African American cemeteries.
On Oct. 28, McGary will share his research and findings during the 17th annual Deyerle Program series hosted by the Massanutten Regional Library.
His lecture is among four scheduled for the annual series taking place every Thursday in October on Zoom. The lectures begin at 7 p.m. and cover an array of central Shenandoah Valley's historical topics.
Susan Versen, Massanutten Regional Library’s head of reference services, wrote in an email the series provides an opportunity to focus on local history and the environment, as well as learning from one another.
The Deyerle Program series honors Henry Deyerle Sr., a former physician in Harrisonburg, and his wife, Mary, who was a nurse. The Deyerles were known for their “passion” for collecting American antiques, Version said, and their interest in 18th and 19th century domestic artifacts made in the eastern United States was “instrumental” in highlighting the work Valley artisans did during the time.
Versen said more recently, MRL has been working on expanding the series to include members of the local community and their history in order to have their stories known and celebrated.
One community leader who will participate in the lecture series will be Karen Thomas, founder and president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association.
Thomas will share preservation work within the NENA community during a lecture on Oct. 7, which will include a discussion on the Dallard-Newman House and Newtown Cemetery projects.
Mariama Dryak, with the Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, will discuss how Valley residents can preserve the Shenandoah River and surrounding area during her lecture on Oct. 14.
On Oct. 21, Scott Suter, an English professor at Bridgewater College, will share the importance of preserving artifacts and collections, as well as discussing his book, “A Potter’s Progress: Emanuel Suter and the Business of Craft.”
Although the lectures will be held virtually in October, Version said she is excited technology will allow the community to hear from experts on preservation and conservation in a safe manner.
Those interested in participating in the lecture series can register on the library’s website.
