The city and county registrar's offices have helped a majority of those with issues on their mail-in ballots correct clerical errors to make sure the residents' vote can be counted on Election Day.
In the county, there were 26 voters who had issues with mail-in ballots, according to Lisa Gooden, director of elections for Rockingham County. She said nearly all but a couple had come back in and fixed the issue after registrar staff notified them there was a problem with their ballot.
In the city, seven voters had forgotten to sign their ballot or have a witness sign their ballot, according to Mark Finks, Harrisonburg director of elections. He said others had forgotten to put their correct address, putting their current address versus the address they are registered at.
He said registrar staff had contacted the voters and many had come in to make sure their vote would count, either by surrendering their flawed ballot and then voting in person early or fixing what was wrong with their ballot.
Early voting ended Saturday, and today is Election Day.
The registrars also said if voters want to make sure their vote is counted, they must fill in the bubble next to a candidate's name, even if the spot is blank where the voter will put down a write-in candidates' name.
"If you're putting a write-in name, you need to fill in the bubble next to it so the machine can tell you have a write-in vote," Finks said.
He said the bubble next the write-in line triggers the machine to take a photo of the name written on the line, so it can be recorded by election officials for counting.
