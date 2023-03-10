This summer, Adagio House is launching its first-ever day programming for teens with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Adagio House is a counseling and respite care nonprofit located at 1000 Chicago Ave.
For seven weeks, guests and their attendants will be led in therapeutic activities promoting fun, learning, and social engagement. The program runs from from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Led by a license-eligible Master’s level therapist with input from our staff including clinical supervisors, and a board-certified music therapist, teens will have the opportunity to connect with friends and develop skills all summer long in a fun and engaging environment.
Programming will take place on the weeks of June 19, and 26, July 10, 17, 24 and 31, and August 7. There will be no programming the week of July 4.
Activities include music, Pool days, Farm days, Sensory activities, Activities of daily living, and local field trips!
The cost is $1,225 for the summer OR $200 per week. Call 540-746-0345 or visit adagiohouse.org for more information.
