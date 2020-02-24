With 67 days left until the 27th Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society is still looking for participants.
Since registration opened, more than $52,000 has been raised. The goal set for the event is $235,000, with all donations going toward funding cancer research and patient care programs.
The Relay For Life will take place May 2 from 2 to 11 p.m. at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, featuring an auction and luminaria ceremony.
The theme for the 2020 Relay For Life is “35 Years of Hope” in honor of the 35th anniversary of when Relay For Life was started by Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt, who walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Those interested in forming a team can visit www.relayforlife.org/rockinghamcountyVA.
