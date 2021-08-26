DAYTON — Mike Shull of Harrisonburg walked into the American Legion Post 27 for Bible study Wednesday evening under cloudy skies.
“I’ve struggled with addiction all my life,” he said. “From the time I was 13, smoking a little weed turned into harder drugs.”
The former meth addict has been going to church his entire life but it was one year and eight months ago religion truly saved him.
“I’ve gotten clean, and it’s only by the grace of God,” he said. “I have a high that I’ve never experienced as far as all the drugs I’ve ever used.”
Many other Valley residents who struggle with addiction have found their way out through teachings in the Bible along with courses based in addiction-breaking practices.
“I was addicted to meth and alcohol, and God helped me get off of it,” said Floyd Coppage, 48, of Shenandoah. “It was a very spiritual experience.”
Coppage was in a propane explosion 17 years ago. He had to get painful skin grafts, and dealing with the intense misery wasn’t easy.
“That led me to meth, trying to deal with the pain,” he said. “And I got addicted to it, and I really went downhill with that and started getting into trouble.”
He lost everything except his family. Then, there was hope.
“God came into my life, and it’s been a very different experience since then,” Coppage said.
Both Coppage and Shull were part of Impact Ministries 1st Step to Freedom Addiction Recovery program, with sessions in Elkton and Harrisonburg. Pastors Brad Lewis and George Williams and lead groups through a 12-week, faith-based program to help locals quit their addiction for a fraction of the cost of other rehab centers. The program is framed using federal standards.
A similar program, Celebrate Recovery, is run through Harrisonburg Church of the Nazarene.
Another former addict is Nathan Comer, 48, of Shenandoah. He began drinking around 18 or 19 years old but he was drinking so much liquor, his skin turned yellow from jaundice. He then switched to beer, of which he would drink between a dozen to 18 cans a day.
One of his friends who went to Impact Ministries addiction-breaking programs spoke with him and got him involved. Comer said it felt like a switch had been pulled when he went to God asking for forgiveness and help.
“It was knowing I could go to him with any of my struggles and I had a family helping me through my addiction not to turn back to my drinking and the ways I was doing,” Comer said. “People actually cared.”
Williams, of Clover Hill, commonly referred to as “Pastor G,” said those trying to overcome addictions can sometimes feel overwhelmed searching for help.
“Many times they don’t know where to go financially. They’re upside-down,” he said.
And even when they find a 12-step program, it may not work, according to Williams.
“Until it’s something they can connect it with something different than logic, [addiction recovery programs] don’t work for many people,” he said.
Like a puzzle piece, God fits in to help complete the system, Williams said.
“It’s the piece of the puzzle I’ve been missing my whole life,” Shull said.
Shull is celebrating three decades of marriage to his wife this year against all odds.
“I know if I was still using this year and a half I would be alone,” he said.
Williams has also proposed to Shull that he should teach the same classes that helped the lifelong addict turn his world around.
“I’m living proof that it works,” Shull said, his arms outstretched with a bible in his hands in the kitchen of the American Legion Post, grinning ear to ear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.