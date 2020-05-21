Longtime WSIG 96.9 FM radio host Dusty Rhodes died Wednesday evening at his home in Elkton, according to a statement on the station's website.
The station has set up a phone line for callers to share memories of the broadcaster. The number for the “Dusty Rhodes Love Line” is 437-4862.
— Staff Reports
