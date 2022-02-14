There are over 3,100 vacant jobs in the Shenandoah Valley’s manufacturing and distribution sector — reducing the region’s economic output by an estimated $2 billion, according to a report commissioned by the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
The vacant direct jobs and an additional roughly 3,500 jobs dependent on the primary jobs lead to the loss of regional economic output, according to the study completed by Richmond-based Magnum Economics.
“It’s as detailed as it can be,” said Martina Arel, the director of economic development and renewable energy research who completed the report.
She said the figures used in the calculations are based on vacancies, identified in a survey by the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, to be as specific as possible about the economic impact of those vacancies.
“I model what would happen if these positions would be filled and what additional economic output and impact that would create,” Arel said.
The largest jobs shortfall is in food, textile and related products manufacturing, where there are 1,245 unfilled positions, according to the report.
The jobs have an average hourly wage of $18.21, according to the report.
The second largest gap is in metal, electronic and related products manufacturing, where there are 985 unfilled positions, according to the report. In those jobs, the average hourly wage is $22.67.
There are nearly 900 vacant jobs in the wholesale trade and wood, chemical, mineral and related products manufacturing, where the average hourly wages are $17.71 and $21.81, respectively, according to the report.
The vacancies also impact employment at secondary and other firms as there is less production and diminished demand for business services and the products and services the wages from the jobs would be spent on.
“This [report] gives us a figure that we know is an opportunity cost. By not having these positions filled, we’re not reaching our potential and what would it mean for us if we could do it,” said Jay Langston, the executive director of the SVP, who collected the job survey data the report is based on.
Langston said he knew there was a large economic impact from having these jobs vacant, but had not expected it to be so large.
“It’s staggering,” he said.
The economic impact emphasizes the importance of getting operations back to full capacity to ensure continued business momentum in the Valley, Langston said.
That includes addressing issues that workforce and business experts have identified as barriers to getting some workers on payroll, he said.
Local, regional and state economic development experts have said there are a variety of factors that could be contributing to a hesitancy for unemployed people to return to work, including transportation problems, child care issues stemming from school or other institution closures and personal health concerns from the COVID-19 virus.
Demand for employees drives competition between employers, resulting in higher wages and increased benefits for workers, but also limiting business growth, according to economic experts and business representatives.
“It has escalated for the employers, the packages that they are providing their existing people and the new people coming in,” Langston said.
Large companies are offering sign-on bonuses, transportation and even housing to entice workers to take positions, according to numerous local job postings and radio advertisements.
The competition for workers has led to an increase in pay for low-wage positions that is also trickling upward, raising wages for those in higher-paying positions as well, according to previous interviews with Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond economists.
There were roughly 2,400 fewer Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents in the December labor force than the same month two years prior before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In December 2019, there were roughly 1,330 people unemployed and the unemployment rate was 1.9%. There were 67,200 employed residents of the city and county, according to BLS data.
The same month in 2021, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were home to 64,605 workers, with an unemployment rate of 2.2% and about 1,480 people unemployed, according to the most recent preliminary data from BLS.
“You have to automate or find the people. If you can’t find the people, that’s the choice,” Langston said.
“We’re going to see increased capital investment in automation, and that is a wave of the future,” Langston said. “We’re hearing that is their path forward if they want to be able to expand and serve the marketplace.”
Though automation would permanently remove many of the unfilled positions, there would be a new “cadre” of high-tech, high-paying jobs created as a result, he said.
Those jobs would be in skills such as automation mechatronics, programming and software diagnostics to ensure the smooth operation of the automated systems, according to Langston.
“Those are the jobs of the future in many ways,” Langston said. “And I believe, in the manufacturing environment specifically, you’re going to see more of it.”
He said the survey also shows the value of the region’s higher education institutions.
“It also validates a lot of what you’ve heard from the community colleges on skills provision to opening the doors to get people into jobs,” Langston said. “It also supports the four-year universities because when you have this number of people, if you could [get them a job] it requires additional human resources, additional administrators and managers.”
