Port Republic resident Tommy James stood outside the Rockingham County Administration Center on Friday waiting for Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s early voting rally to start.
The 46-year-old former Rockingham County Sheriff’s employee beat Youngkin to the punch though — James already voted early for the northern Virginia businessman.
“I hadn’t paid attention to it before,” James said.
He said he talked to others who also had not considered early voting before, such as friends, his in-laws and coworkers.
“Saying you’re conservative and voting are two different things,” James said. “If you don’t vote, don’t cry to me about who won.”
Republican leaders and elected officials have emphasized the importance of voting early to their supporters as the race between Youngkin and Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe narrows, according to multiple polls.
“We’re encouraging people to get out and vote early,” said Congressman Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.
Independent election analysis organization Cook Political Report changed its outlook on the gubernatorial election from “lean Democratic” to “toss-up” Friday morning.
The energy is high for Republicans to take back control of the statehouse and governorship, Youngkin said while walking across the parking lot of the Rockingham County Administration Center.
Youngkin had previously given speeches in the Valley, encouraging residents to vote early, and he did so again Friday, speaking atop a trailer hitched to a tractor. Youngkin and his wife voted early in their district on Thursday, according to his campaign and media reports.
Republican leaders, like Youngkin and John Massoud, chair of the 6th Congressional District Republican Committee, said early voting ensures voter integrity and saves the campaign money since it can track who has voted so they won’t have to keep spending money on mailers to Youngkin voters who have already placed a ballot for the Republican candidate.
And the messaging to vote early is yielding results, though there are still concerns from some, according to various Valley Republican leaders.
Old habits, like voting in person on Election Day, die hard, according to Daryl Borgquist, Rockingham County Republican Committee Chair.
“The idea of the voting season was new, but they’re adjusting to it,” he said. “The electorate in general hasn’t adjusted to the change in election cycles with the 45-day early voting. A lot of people are more used to when we have an Election Day, but really we have election seasons now with the close on Election Day.”
Massoud agreed Republicans turn out in force on Election Day, but did not take advantage of early voting last year at the same rate Democratic voters did.
“Generally speaking, Democrats vote early more readily than Republicans,” said Jennifer Lewis-Fowler, Greene County voter registrar.
In Greene County, Donald Trump won 60% of the votes to Joe Biden’s 37% in last year’s election. In the first week of early voting in Greene that year, 760 people had voted early, while so far this year, 183 Greene County residents have taken advantage of early voting.
“We’re a lot busier than we thought we would be,” Lewis-Fowler said.
Other red districts also have lower early voting numbers than at the same time last year, such as Page County, where 178 people voted early as of Friday afternoon when at the same time last year, 333 Page residents had voted early, according to Carol Gaunt, Page County voter registrar.
On Friday alone, 178 people voted early in Rockingham County, according to Lisa Gooden, Rockingham County Registrar.
Youngkin’s former opponent for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Pete Snyder, said early voting in Republican congressional districts such as the 6th and 5th District is outpacing Democratic congressional districts in northern Virginia Friday.
However, the data is hard to verify since the votes can’t be verified if they were placed for Youngkin or McAuliffe. As well, since the state does not have party enrollment, an exact tally of how many Republicans, Democrats and independents have voted is also impossible to tell for sure.
“I think voters have been educated and know that the 45-day in-person or vote by mail is offered for every election, so many of them are taking advantage of that,” Gooden said. “And maybe, in some cases where a voter has requested an absentee ballot by mail, they’ve learned since last year they can just walk in and vote as long as they present their ID.”
“We had over 13,000 [people] that came in to vote during the 45 day absentee period [in 2020], so we don’t even compare to that now,” Gooden said.
Harrisonburg voter registrar Mark Finks agreed.
“The numbers are going to be down regardless because you don’t have as much turnout for a governor’s race as you you do for a presidential race. That would affect the numbers,” Finks said. “Early voting is such a new thing, we have no-excuse voting, so it’s hard to say what factors could impact early voting because we’ve only done it twice on such a large scale.”
He said early voting in this election will provide a baseline for non-presidential election interest in early voting and could provide data for future analysis and research about early voting and party affiliations.
