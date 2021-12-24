Local residents helped a Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy catch a fugitive who was wanted for various felonies on Brocks Gap Road Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Around 3 p.m., a deputy had stopped a Honda Accord for its expired state registration on Brocks Gap Road, Hutcheson said.
The driver of the vehicle, Xavier Rosado Lopez, 32, of Rockingham, sped away as the deputy approached the Honda and a "brief vehicle pursuit began," according to Hutcheson.
"The deputy cancelled the pursuit very soon after it began due to the vehicle passing other cars on double yellow lines and driving in an extremely reckless manner," Hutcheson said.
Lopez was a wanted fugitive on previous charges by law enforcement including the Harrisonburg Police Department for two probation violations and felony eluding; the Virginia State Police for two counts of felony drug distribution and two counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs and the RCSO for previous counts of felony eluding, reckless driving and driving without a license, according to Hutcheson.
The deputy continued driving west after cancelling the pursuit and found Lopez's Honda crashed in the road, where it was disabled because the vehicle had struck the back of a work truck, Hutcheson said.
The car was abandoned since Lopez had tried to flee on foot, but two local residents had chased and detained the fugitive, according to Hutcheson.
The deputy then took Lopez into custody, Hutcheson said.
There were no injuries.
"While we certainly don’t encourage those types of actions by citizens due to the potential danger involved, we are nevertheless very grateful that they took quick action to help us in arresting this fugitive criminal. We are fortunate to live in a such a wonderful and caring community and we absolutely would not have been able to make this arrest without the immediate assistance of those two good Samaritans. On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and our community I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to both of them," Hutcheson said.
Attempts by the Daily News-Record to contact the citizens were unsuccessful Thursday.
Lopez has been charged with additional counts of felony eluding, hit and run, providing false information, driving without a license and expired state inspection, according to Hutcheson.
Lopez is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond, Hutcheson said.
Our multicultural enrichment continues apace.
Let's Go Brandon !
