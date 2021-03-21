BERGTON — For the first time in the 63 years of Bergton native Vernon Dove's life, the Bergton Grocery doesn't exist.
A fire destroyed the site Sunday morning, according to Lt. Todd Spitzer, one of the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue assistant fire marshals.
“It was always there and it will be dearly missed,” Dove said while sitting in his truck at the Folks Run Liberty gas station.
He said Bergton Grocery was a landmark.
Spitzer said the first started shortly after 6 a.m. and fire crews were on site within 15 to 20 minutes. Responding fire departments included Bergton, Broadway, Timberville, Mathias-Baker, Singers Glen and Orkney Springs, according to Spitzer.
A Bergton volunteer firefighter rescued an occupant of the burning market after responding to the emergency in his personal vehicle, according to a Sunday morning Facebook post by the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue.
When the building was on fire, the female resident of the upstairs apartment of the property tried to exit by going down the stairs, but "was met by smoke and flame", according to the post.
She ran back up the stairs, closed her bedroom door and tried to escape through the window, according to the post.
"If the resident had not had the presence of mind to close the door between her and the fire the outcome of today’s event would have been far more tragic," the online post said.
Spitzer said he said he could not provide more information about the rescue Sunday. An investigation into the the cause of the fire will begin after the rubble cools off, which will take a day or so, according to Spitzer.
On Sunday, area residents came to look at the demolished market, swapping stories about what the country store meant to them and sharing memories.
Jim and Phyllis Runion, of Broadway, said they would often stop at the market for a rest, to enjoy the surrounding area or to grab a snack while out motorcycling.
"It was one of those old country stores," said Phyllis Runion, standing by the wreckage.
"I hope they can rebuild, but I don't know," said Jim Runion.
Bergton Grocery was also a popular destination for residents to stop at during hunting seasons. The nearest other grocery store for the Bergton community is now Fulks Run Grocery, over 9 miles away.
"I have a lot of memories of this store and I'm sad to see it end this way," Dove said.
