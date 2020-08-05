Joseph Morse, 64, had a spine operation nearly 20 years ago after a career in construction.
Now, Morse digs in his garden and other patches around the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Commerce Village development instead of construction sites, growing flowers and vegetables, which he happily gives away to neighbors and kids.
“I just kind of like it,” he said.
Though sometimes he gets into disagreements with the development’s property manager about the external state of Commerce Village and occasionally feels unfairly treated, Morse said, he has had nothing but good experiences with other HRHA staff.
“I don’t have nothing bad to say about Mike” Wong, the HRHA executive director, Morse said while sitting on his porch, shaded both by the roof and his tall, green garden.
Residents of other HRHA developments in the city shared Morse’s positive sentiment about the staff and Wong.
Last week, some residents of Lineweaver Apartments, along with other speakers, complained to Harrisonburg City Council about the conditions at the HRHA property and called out Wong and Lineweaver property manager Lisa Benasher. They alleged serious issues including unsafe areas, the presence of black mold and bedbugs, along with sewer damage in the building.
Wong said during a Tuesday interview that HRHA staff had not been notified of the complaints before the council meeting. He also said Tuesday that the property has since been inspected by city officials for the issues the callers mentioned, but no evidence supporting the claims was found.
Some Lineweaver residents the Daily News-Record spoke with on Wednesday were also not happy with the facility.
“I’m sure there’s issues,” Lawrence Greaves, 74, said of the Lineweaver building.
Residents of the J.R. "Polly" Lineweaver Apartments and annex are older or have disabilities that their limit income. Some are transitioning out of homelessness.
There are 47 efficiencies and 14 one-bedroom units in the main building that fronts North Main Street, while the annex has 60 one-bedroom units.
Roy Foshee, standing next to Greaves between Lineweaver and Glen’s Fair Price Store, said he doesn’t feel like maintenance responses are fast enough and that Lineweaver and its residents are an afterthought, but said he had “no major issues” with Wong or the HRHA.
Other residents of Lineweaver had no complaints.
“I don’t have no problem,” said Richard Warble, 67. “Some people, it don’t make no difference what you do for ‘em.”
Patricia Bradley, 66, and Millard Heiston, 44, both said they believed Benasher is genuinely working to meet the residents' concerns.
“She’s doing the best she can,” Bradley said of Benasher.
Bradley, who uses a wheelchair, said she doesn’t often go outside the Lineweaver building at night for fear of being caught up in rowdy behavior, and Warble said his only problem with Lineweaver was some of the other people who live in it.
Northeast of Lineweaver off North Main Street lies the development Morse lives in — Commerce Village. The 30-unit site is the city’s newest public housing development and was built in 2015. Its residents are medically vulnerable and the chronically homeless, which includes veterans, who live in one-bedroom units behind green doors.
Residents of the quiet area spoke positively about the HRHA.
“They try hard to care for people,” said Michael Campell, 55, a resident of Commerce Village, while nearing the end of his cigarette.
Mark Caherty, another resident of Commerce Village -- who declined to give his age but called himself “old” with a slight smile -- said he hasn’t had any bad dealings with HRHA staff or Wong. He also said he had never heard anything from neighbors about them having bad experiences either.
Multiple residents of HRHA’s Franklin Heights also only had positive things to say about the authority’s staff. The units off of Reservoir Street often have children running through the surrounding grass, and porches are populated by sitting residents, locked-up bikes and other assorted belongings.
Franklin Heights consists of properties on Kelley Street, Lincoln Circle, East Bruce, Hill, Broad, East Gay, Myrtle, Sterling, Norwood, East Johnson, and Reservoir streets and Myers Avenue. It features 129 units, including apartments, townhouses, and single-family homes, ranging in size from one to five bedrooms. According to HRHA's website, it provides affordable housing options to families and individuals, whereby eligible tenants contribute about 30% of their income for rent.
Nafea Hasan, 49, who is shortly moving to Broadway with his family, said the HRHA has been professional and has responded to their complaints and work orders quickly.
Jerome Williams, 42, another family man and resident of Franklin Heights, said that HRHA staff and Wong are “always keeping up” with what residents of the development need or ask for.
When asked if she had anything to say about the HRHA staff, Rhonda Fletcher, 45, replied “nothing negative" on the porch of her Franklin Heights home.
“They’re always offering advice,” she said before pouring a bucket of water into the kiddie pool lying in her front yard for her relatives. “I don’t have anything negative to say."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.