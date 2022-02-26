STANLEY — Jeremiah Good saw the police officer around Page County, but the seeds of their friendship were planted when the two would finally exchange words over the phone in an odd circumstance.
Good’s wife, a daycare professional, was being harangued by a private investigator who had been hired as part of a tumultuous divorce.
“We were at dinner and he threatened her [over the phone] with all kinds of stuff,” Good said. “’You’re gonna lose your business, you’re gonna go to jail,’ that kind of stuff.”
Then, after a moment, a new voice came on the phone and introduced themself — Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum. Winum invited Good and his then-pregnant wife down to the police station to figure out if she needed to come to court as part of the proceedings.
“Nick came out and talked to her and he was so soft-spoken — a heart of gold,” Good said.
With his calm demeanor and understanding approach, Winum defused the situation as he explained Good’s wife would not likely need to come to court — a point proven true by the court staff’s decision, according to Good.
“You couldn’t ask for a nicer person,” Good said of Winum.
One year on from Winum’s killing, he is fondly remembered as a true community police officer who didn’t just enforce the law — he went above and beyond with patience and kindness, residents said.
There is a celebration of life for Winum at Ed Good Park in Stanley today at 3 p.m.
After their phone call, Winum and Good grew closer over shared interests, such as firearms and reloading shell casings.
“You couldn’t not like him,” Good said over the counter at Louderback Outdoor Power Equipment in Stanley on Wednesday.
On Feb. 26, 2021, Winum was the first officer shot and killed in the line of duty in the Shenandoah Valley in nearly 40 years. He was 48 and had joined the department five years prior after serving as a Virginia State Trooper for a decade.
Winum stopped a car on the 600 block of Judy Lane after a “be on the lookout” for a suspicious person with a gun, but the officer was shot before he could get out of his patrol car.
The suspect, 29-year-old Stanley resident Dakota Richards, fled and was found in a barn. Richards was shot by Page County sheriff’s deputies after making a “threatening movement.” Richards had a rifle with him when he died of his injuries.
Winum was also widely known to fix kids’ bikes and bring snacks while patrolling places like the Bosley Drive trailer park, just around the corner from Louderback, according to Good.
Bosley Drive trailer park resident and grandmother Sandi Alexander said Winum left a lasting impact on her grandson and many of the other kids in town.
“All the kids loved him,” she said in her doorway Wednesday. “My grandson loved him.”
She recalled one instance there was a squabble at the home and an officer had to come by. Winum arrived and had to speak with her grandson.
“He made really good impression with my grandson,” Alexander said. “It could have went the other way, but he just spoke with him and was just as nice as could be; however, he did his job.”
Stanley resident Leroy Pettit’s grandson also got a patient lesson from Winum two years ago, when the boy was around the age of 8. While messing around on the phone, Pettit’s grandson had dialed 911. Winum responded and when he found no pressing emergency, asked to speak with the boy.
“He looked at him and said ‘Son, now you know you can’t do that,’” Pettit said. “’Never call 911 unless there’s something wrong with your mom, dad or someone is in the house trying to cause trouble.’”
Winum talked to the young man at length to make sure the lesson was imparted, Pettit recalled.
“And he gave him a good tongue lashing and when he got done he looked at [my grandson] and said ‘Young man, you gon’ be a fine young man. Just remember, don’t ever call 911 unless you really need us because we might have to go somewhere else and I’d still be here talking to you.’”
Other town residents lamented the officer’s death, such as Carmen Franqui of the Bosley Drive trailer park and Richard Weaver, who lives on Judy Lane — down the road from where Winum was killed.
Stanley residents Robert and Mary Pierro were in Stanley Flower Shop and More on Wednesday morning to buy flowers to give to Winum’s family at today’s celebration of life.
The Pierros were the first residents to buy flowers at the shop in preparation for the one-year mark of Winum’s death, according to store owner Jason Breeden. The store owner was the one who made the black and blue streamers that hung around the town last year after the shooting.
Winum “was a man of great character and integrity,” Breeden said.
Additionally, the Pierros are affiliated with a group called Where Angels Play, which builds playgrounds in towns and communities that face tragedies such as killings like Winum’s, according to Robert Pierro.
He said they also heard about the good deeds the Winum family had done for the family of the suspect in Winum’s shooting.
“Instead of being angry, they chose passion and forgiveness,” Pierro said.
Winum’s impact will not be soon forgotten by the people and community he served, said Bruce Stoneberger, a town councilman.
“He was a very Christian fella,” Stoneberger said.
Today, the department will retire Winum’s badge number — 202.
“It showed in the ensuring days of everything how that family was and how they did the things with the person that shot Nick’s family,” Good said. “They [reached] out to that family and it was a tragic loss, but it was on both ends.”
He said it is sometimes difficult to explain the level of integrity and care that Winum had.
“As a person and as police officer, you couldn’t ask for a better person and his memory is going to live on in this community forever, as far as I’m concered,” Good said. “He touched so many lives.”
