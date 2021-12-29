About a decade ago, Janice D. Caraballo’s daughter was in her car, buckling in her children, while leaving Caraballo’s house on East Gay Street in Harrisonburg after a holiday celebration.
The two cars in front would be destroyed by a speeding driver down the northeast city road just a moment after the kids were buckled in and the family drove off.
The two cars were Caraballo’s and her husband’s, Anibal, and after the accident, one was on the sidewalk and another in their home’s yard.
Now, just outside the Caraballo’s house is a new speed hump installed by the city as part of traffic improvements in the neighborhood meant to reduce crashes and injuries like the ones Caraballo’s daughter and grandchildren narrowly avoided that night about a decade ago.
“When I seen [the new speed hump], I said ‘Finally, Lord, thank you,’” Janice Caraballo said on her lawn Monday. “Because we worried about [our other car] getting hit all the time.”
She said the two humps on East Gay Street have already made a noticeable reduction in speeding along the road.
Other neighbors around the speed humps on East Gay Street said they have already seen a positive impact on the roadway, such as Joan Minnick, who has lived in her house on East Gay Street since 1972.
The road has been prone to speeders since she moved in nearly 50 years ago, according to Minnick.
She also said there are some people who drive through the neighborhood and either ignore or don’t notice stop signs on roads like the intersection of Sterling Street and East Gay Street, where she has almost been hit multiple times.
“If I’d been just a little bit sooner, I’d have probably got smashed because they just didn’t stop,” Minnick said from her porch.
The city also did road work on areas where neighbors said speeding was rampant, such as on Willow Street on the southwest side of the city, where there is a raised intersection at Bruce Street and speed humps.
Neighbors Alex Zudilin and Vernon Hendrick said they think the improvements have helped reduce dangerous driving on the road.
Hendrick has lived in a home on Willow Street for 37 years and said it has always been a place where people speed.
He said even though the raised intersection and speed humps have helped, there will always be people who go too fast down roads like Willow Street, whether they simply ignore the speed humps as best they can or speed up to them, cross them slowly, and then quickly speed up again.
By the time all the improvements are done in the Sunset Heights neighborhood, such as Willow Street, and in the Northeast Neighborhood, such as on East Gay Street, the city will have spent between $15,000 and $20,000, according to Tom Hartman, director of Public Works.
Improvements in the Sunset Heights neighborhood included two mini-roundabouts, a speed cushion, a speed hump, a raised intersection and the two speed humps on East Gay Street in the Northeast Neighborhood, he said.
“In the Sunset Heights neighborhood, Public Works has been working with the neighborhood for many years as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming program, and all improvements in the Sunset Heights neighborhood were a result of that program,” Hartman said in a Tuesday email. “That program involved traffic studies to identify areas and types of concerns, and then engineering judgement for the most feasible approach to assist in reducing those concerns.”
He said the same program is underway in the Northeast Neighborhood, though Public Works staff decided what changes to make in some areas because of safety issues.
“We discussed these improvements with the Transportation Safety and Advisory Commission on numerous occasions, reached out to the neighborhood representatives included in the [program], as well as having discussions with other citizens within the neighborhood,” he said.
Some other improvements are planned for the Northeast Neighborhood as well, such as a raised intersection at Wolfe Street and Sterling Street, like the one already at Bruce Street and Willow Street, but with crosswalks. Another change is the stops signs on West Gay Street and Hill Street will be swapped, so they will stop traffic on Hill Street.
