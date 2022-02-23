Local eatery operators are still struggling to find workers despite statewide employment in the sector continuing to recovery from its precipitous collapse at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, leisure and hospitality businesses added 6,000 new positions — the most across the state that month, according to the most recent data from the Virginia Employment Commission. In December 2020, there were nearly 35,000 fewer jobs in the sector.
Nationwide, the labor force participation rate was just under 62% in December, while Virginia's held at 63%, according to the VEC data.
Despite this, the labor force participation rate remains lower than when the pandemic began.
"We are definitely still hiring," said Trevor Gardner, a Valley native and Weyers Cave resident who established food trucks Valley Pike BBQ Co. in 2015 and Old School Burgers the following year.
"We are not anywhere near full employment levels, but being the slow season, it's not the end of the world," he said. "But we are certainly looking to hire for the summer."
Typically, a pool for labor is college students looking for part-time work, Gardner said.
"We run anywhere from six to 10 employees, usually based on class schedules and availabilities," he said.
It's too early to tell if many of those students in the restaurant labor force have returned, according to Gardner.
"When we were looking previously [last summer], it was not as well populated as before the pandemic," he said.
"I'm certainly hopeful that there will be greater employment returning in the summer," Gardner said. "The applicant market is not quite what it used to be yet."
The skills problem is also an issue for Parwar Sofy, who opened a Kurdish restaurant on South Main Street in Harrisonburg, Pasha Restaurant and Cafe, in June 2020.
"I cannot hire someone as a cook [at the restaurant] if they have no experience," he said.
Additionally, he and his father are looking for full-time staff, especially since they just moved their business to a new location across the street, according to Sofy.
"Students have come here and applied, but I call them and things, but they honestly are just looking for something for a couple days and I'm fine with that, but it's really hard working [out] a schedule," he said.
Sofy said he is skeptical about data showing increased employment in restaurants.
"Even when [people] apply, they apply just to apply and you try to interview them and they say they can't work or they know nothing about the position," he said.
Local, regional and state economic development experts have said there are a variety of factors that could be contributing to a hesitancy for unemployed people to return to work, including transportation problems, child care issues stemming from school or other institution closures and personal health concerns from the COVID-19 virus.
Demand for employees drives competition between employers, resulting in higher wages and increased benefits for workers, but it also limits business growth, according to previous interviews with economic experts and business representatives.
And the tools other employers have to attract workers are not as easy to wield by businesses like restaurants, where profit margins are around 5% to 6%, according to data from the National Restaurant Association. Additionally, they are facing higher costs of acquiring food and drink.
There were fewer than 28 residents in the city and county respectively on unemployment rolls for the week ending Feb. 12 — the 100th week since the crisis began in the commonwealth, according to VEC data.
Statewide, there were less than half a dozen localities with more than 100 people on unemployment rolls that week with the highest number — 154 — in Norfolk City, which is 0.14% of the area's labor force, according to VEC data.
In total, there were less than 2,000 benefit claims that week across the commonwealth's population of around 8.6 million.
