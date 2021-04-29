Charles Ziegenfus’ impact on the Shenandoah Valley stretches far beyond the classroom where he teaches field ornithology at James Madison University.
Often seen with a wild bird on his arm or monitoring migration patterns of specific owls, Ziegenfus has spent decades doing work in Rockingham County, which led him to being named the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley’s 2021 Valley Treasure.
“I was overwhelmed when the lady called me,” Ziegenfus said. “I didn’t know what to say.”
The Valley Treasure award recognizes local conservationists who were nominated by community members. For its inaugural award, the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley received several nominations for Ziegenfus, and a small committee determined the retired professor would receive the award.
On top of being the first recipient of the award, Ziegenfus also got a $500 cash stipend to be used toward projects or research.
During an interview with the Daily News-Record, Ziegenfus said the news of his accomplishment came as a shock.
“I was amazed I could be considered,” he said.
Ziegenfus moved to the Valley in 1961 to begin teaching mathematics and biology at Madison College, now JMU.
Growing fond of the area, Ziegenfus planted his roots into the Valley soil and continued teaching full time until 2003, but even in retirement, he couldn’t stop sharing his passion for ornithology — the scientific study of birds.
He continued teaching part time at JMU until 2020, when teaching virtually became unpractical for a lab meant to be conducted outside.
Throughout his teaching career, Ziegenfus said, he taught more than 800 students how to catch birds and collect data. Some of his students started a career in ornithology because of Ziegenfus.
One of his former students, Megan Reinertsen Ross, who graduated in 1996, became the first female director of Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.
In an article published by JMU in July 2019, Ross said Ziegenfus’ deep commitment to ornithology resonated with her, and she later decided to take three of his biology courses. Between the classroom talk and work in the field, Ross said she realized she had a passion for birds and animal behavior and enrolled in Georgia Tech’s psychology program to study animal behavior after graduating from JMU.
In Ziegenfus’ case, his passion for birds took flight within the pages of the Weekly Reader magazine.
“It goes way back,” he said. “They used to have a thing called the Weekly Reader, and it included a weekly bird.”
From there, what started as a weekly coloring page turned into an avenue for a curious mind, and Ziegenfus made a career out of ornithology.
On top of his professional work, Ziegenfus has spent numerous years researching, banding and tracking migrations and populations of dark-eyed juncos, bluebirds and white-crowned sparrows, as well as the northern saw-whet owl.
In 2010, Ziegenfus started setting up bird boxes for American kestrels in eastern Rockingham County and has worked with landowners across the Valley to host their own bird boxes to help with monitoring on their property.
“Every bit of space you can provide, it will be a place for not only birds, but so many pollinators,” he said.
Ziegenfus said he has tried to encourage farmers to put up their own bird boxes because bluebirds and swallows are beneficial to farmers.
Ziegenfus said he plans to use the $500 stipend he received toward refurbishing the bird boxes he put up more than 10 years ago.
“The more we can put up, the more it can help farmers,” he said.
Ziegenfus was honored for his award Wednesday during a virtual ceremony. He was joined by Amy Johnson, program director of Virginia Working Landscapes at Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, for a discussion on the role birds play in natural landscape.
