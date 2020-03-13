Area retirement communities have enacted a series of measures to help protect their populations from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their representatives.
Older adults and those with serious chronic illnesses, such as heart and lung diseases as well as diabetes, are at higher risk for the new coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Because COVID-19 spreads through person-to-person contact, retirement communities have limited visitation and required screening for the visitors they do allow.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can [so] that COVID-19 stays off of our campus,” Crista Cabe, a spokesperson for Bridgewater Retirement Community, said in a Thursday interview.
BRC, along with Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and Sunnyside Communities, have increased precautions over the past weeks and days to protect residents.
“We have decided to go to a strict visitation [policy] on our campus, especially in nursing and assisted-living, with a no-visitor policy,” Cabe said. “The exceptions would be for people at the end of life.”
At Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, visitors are restricted in the assisted living, short-term rehab and long-term care areas, said Maureen Pearson, a spokesperson for VMRC.
“Visitors are not allowed in those areas of our campus unless it’s for a situation like end of life or a resident’s emotional well-being and care,” Pearson said.
In other parts of campus, she said, VMRC is discouraging visitors, and those who come to the campus on Virginia Avenue in the city will be subject to a health screening.
Screening questions are self-administered and include topics such as respiratory illness symptoms, proximity with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, and travel to or from areas with a confirmed case, according to Pearson.
Visitors and even staff to Sunnyside Communities east of Harrisonburg are also being screened, according to Josh Lyons, the president and CEO of Sunnyside Communities.
Staff are also being screened at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and Bridgewater Retirement Community, according to their spokespeople.
Area students who serve as volunteers and interns and perform clinical rotations have also been prohibited on BRC’s campus, according to Cabe.
“Out of great caution, we have asked those folks not to come,” she said in a Wednesday interview.
On Thursday, even before the city received word about the first presumptive case of COVID-19 at Sentara RMH Medical Center, the local government revoked permits for gatherings of 100 people or more until at least April 5, according to Michael Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications.
BRC, VMRC and Sunnyside Communities have likewise pulled the plug on events.
“Campuses like ours are very active with campus events and outside groups coming in, and we have virtually reduced or canceled all outside events where residents are leaving the campus or outside events where people are coming to campus,” Lyons said.
Sunnyside has canceled all events until the beginning of May, according to Lyons.
“We are assessing the next several months so we can monitor how the situation evolves,” he said.
Cabe said BRC is also canceling all events, but cannot dictate the movements of those in independent living.
“We can’t tell them what to do, but we’re certainly discouraging them from having off-campus visitors in their home. We’re discouraging them from large gatherings off campus,” she said.
VMRC’s emergency preparedness planning team is slated to meet this morning in response to Harrisonburg’s presumptive case, according to Pearson.
VMRC is “continually looking at the situation and our community in implementing plans as safeguards to keep our community safe,” she said.
Pearson, Cabe and Lyons said VMRC, BRC and Sunnyside are keeping in contact with groups such as the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay abreast of the latest in COVID-19 developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.