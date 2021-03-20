Since the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA started its barn cat program in August, permanent housing has been found for 60 cats, and there’s more ready to be adopted.
Executive Director Huck Nawaz said there are 12 barn cats in need of a home as of Friday, but the shelter is aware of an additional 30 outdoor cats on their way to RHSPCA.
“This is the largest influx we’ve had since starting the program,” Nawaz said.
The program was created as a way to give outdoor cats a chance to find a new home. Prior to the program, the shelter had “no choice” but to euthanize cats that came to RHSPCA, according to a press release.
Before Nawaz took the helm as executive director, he said the release rate for felines was 32%.
“The rest were euthanized,” he said.
When Nawaz stepped in, he worked to find ways to increase the shelter’s live release rate and applied for grant funding to create the barn cat program. The shelter was awarded a $40,000 grant from the Petco Foundation in early 2020 and, a few short months later, the barn cat program pounced.
In a press release, Nawaz described the program as being a “real lifesaver.”
In an interview with the Daily News-Record on Friday, Nawaz said in the six months of the program’s existence, it’s been a great addition to the shelter.
“We are doing great in finding new homes,” he said.
Cats placed in the program typically have lived outdoors their whole life and transiting into an indoor home setting isn’t ideal.
“These cats are born outdoors and raised outdoors,” Nawaz said. “They aren’t suitable for living in someone’s living room.”
According to its website, the RHSPCA states that barn cats are suitable for places such as barns, stables, garages, warehouses, wineries and breweries.
All barn cats are vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered prior to adoption.
The adoption fee is $25 and covers medical needs. If two barn cats were adopted by the same person, the second adoption fee is waived.
There are a few qualifications in order to adopt a barn cat, Nawaz said.
“Residents have to be living in Rockingham County to adopt a barn cat,” he said. “They also need to provide a safe environment for the cat.”
Residents living near busy roads or in an area where other predators can roam around will not qualify for adopting a barn cat.
Nawaz also said anyone interested in adopting a barn cat should understand they can’t let the cat loose on the property and must provide access to fresh water and food, a warm shelter and veterinary care.
“The key piece is that the level of responsibility is no different,” he said.
Barn cats available for adoption are not individually listed on the RHSPCA website. Interested parties should call the shelter for more information.
Nawaz said the RHSPCA also offers vouchers for spay and neuter services for those who have outdoor cats they wish to keep.
Through the community cats services, outdoor cats can be brought into the shelter, spayed or neutered, receive vaccinations, have their ears tipped and then released back to their outdoor environment.
More information on the spay and neuter voucher can be found on RHSPCA’s website.
