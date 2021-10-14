As the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA continues to take in an abundance of cats and kittens, the shelter is extending its $25 adoption fee until Saturday.
The reduced adoption fee applies only to cats and kittens. The fee includes needed medical care, vaccinations, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.
In addition to the reduced fees, RHSPCA is expanding its operational hours. The shelter will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and added additional evening hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
There are more than 220 felines in the shelter's care in need of a home as of Wednesday.
— Staff Report
