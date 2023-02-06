Although Gloria Tramontin Struck's parents owned a motorcycle shop when she was growing up, she never imagined she'd be riding one.
She recalled that she was shy and timid, and her brother encouraged her to get on and ride a motorcycle. She didn't want to, but she did.
"He talked me into it ... It made a big difference in my life," she said.
Now, the 97-year-old from Clifton, N.J., is a legend in the motorcycling world, with inductions into the Sturgis Hall of Fame and the American Motorcycle Association Hall of Fame. She was one of the first members of Motor Maids, the oldest, longest-running women’s motorcycling organization in North America.
Nearly 70 members of Motor Maids gathered in Harrisonburg this weekend for a gathering they call "PMS: Parked Motorcycle Syndrome." The women that attended the weekend gathering hailed from 12 states, and Canada.
"We just have a good time," said Glennadine Gouldman, of Gum Springs.
Gouldman said she joined Motor Maids in 1991, and the most rewarding thing is "meeting all these wonderful ladies from all over the country," she said.
"We all believe in the same thing, and that's riding motorcycles," Gouldman said.
There's about 1,500 motor maids, Gouldman said, of all ages, backgrounds and bikes. The organization holds contests and conventions, and this year was the 25th anniversary of PMS.
"We shop all day, we go out to dinner, we play games until 12, 1 o'clock, 'till they throw us out of here," Gouldman said.
Motor Maids president Sandra Hinksman, of Ontario, Canada, joined the organization and "just took to them right away," she said. Like Gouldman, her favorite part is meeting and developing friendships with all the other riders in Motor Maids.
"We have members from all walks of life," Hinksman said, noting some of the "Golden Life" members like Struck.
"These ladies really paved the way for what we have now," Hinksman said.
Struck has been a Motor Maid for more than 77 years. In 2018, she wrote a book, titled "Gloria: A Lifetime Motorcyclist - 75 Years on Two Wheels and Still Riding."
"People say I inspire them, but they inspire me," Struck said.
Motor Maid Nancy Blakeney, of Wash., said being a part of the club just "knocks your socks off."
"It's a lot of fun times, a lot of memories, lot of stories," Blakeney said. "...And you never know what the highway's going to show you."
