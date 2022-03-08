CLOVER HILL — Jennings Grogg rode his bicycle past the large sign outside Dry River Store in Clover Hill as he went to pick up some food Monday afternoon.
The numbers on the sign, like all the rest across the Valley, displayed prices for gasoline not seen in years.
And though Grogg has a car, a 2006 Nissan Sentra that gets 27 miles to the gallon, the price of fuel has become too much for him to use it, he said.
“My car has been parked for two months because I can’t afford to drive the damn thing,” Grogg said. “It’s crazy.”
Gas prices have reached an average of $4.09 per gallon across the country, up nearly half a dollar since last week and hitting a high not seen since July 2008, according to AAA. This time last year, a gallon of gas was $1.30 cheaper on average. And Valley residents, farmers and truckers are feeling the price rise in their wallets.
Grogg, of Clover Hill, remembers when it cost him $28 to fill up his Nissan’s gas tank. Now, it would cost him $60, he said.
“That’s what it should cost for a big truck,” Grogg said. “If I wanted a big truck, I’d have bought one.”
Fellow Clover Hill resident Tommy Brooks, 49, is a large-truck owner feeling the squeeze. The former Rockingham County public works employee is looking to sell his black Chevrolet Silverado and buy a smaller pickup with better mileage because of the price of fuel.
Brooks had a back injury in late 2017 followed by a surgery in March 2018 where rods were put in his back. He still finds it difficult to stand or walk for prolonged periods of time and thus cannot work. Recently, Brooks was denied financial support from the government for his disability for the third time.
“I’ve been trying for three years,” he said.
As a result, his wife has had to take a second job to support them, Brooks said. Several years ago when he had the job, it was no problem paying for gas for the truck, even when prices were high. But without a job or disability checks and gas costing $4 a gallon, it is bleeding them dry, according to Brooks.
At the Hinton Market, the price for regular gasoline was the same as in Clover Hill — $3.99 per gallon — when Ed Graves, 65, of Bridgewater, owner of Graves Small Lawn Service, pulled up in his work truck with a trailer Monday.
If the high prices continue over the next few weeks, it will hamper his business as demand for mowing spikes in the spring, according to Graves.
“You get the rain, you get the sun, then bam, the yard’s right back where it was,” said Graves, adding he knows of some other landscaping businesses already hurting because of high gas prices.
But he said he is all right with higher gas prices as long as it hurts Russia, because he has Ukrainian friends who have family and others who are suffering because of the invasion of the Eastern European country by its larger neighbor.
“If that’s what it takes, they gotta do this,” Graves said before heading in to the country store for lunch. “The other day I was up there and her mother was crying. She said her uncle and all her family’s over there and they weren’t talking to them [because] now they can’t” due to the chaos of the war.
The high price of fuel also impacts farmers and truckers who operate heavy equipment such as tractor-trailers and tractors.
“With the current inflation in fuel prices, it makes it tough for them,” said Josh Stephens, manager of farmer-owned cooperative Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative. “What they’re worried about is their bottom line. They’re asking, ‘Can I continue to do what I’m doing today and still make it?’ With fuel prices these days, that’s a fine line.”
He said the price increases aren’t just knock-on effects from sanctions and international issues stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Stephens likened the situation to at the beginning of the pandemic when everyone rushed to the store to buy up necessities such as toilet paper. The more people bought to stockpile, the more it increased demand and decreased supply and storage of products, according to Stephens.
“It’s a cycle,” he said.
The cost of goods such as toilet paper will go up as fuel goes up because it takes fuel to get goods to store shelves, according to Kris Walker, manager of Walker Transportation in Grottoes.
“Some of these trucks only get five to seven miles to the gallon,” Walker said.
If prices continue to rise, it could cost $1 for a tractor-trailer to haul a load a single mile in fuel alone, he said. That would translate to higher costs for consumers, according to Walker.
Though there may be higher fuel prices in the immediate future, it cannot last, according to Stephens.
“It’s not sustainable long term,” he said.
The U.S. has opened fuel trade discussions with Venezuela, the South American country that used to be a large source of fuel for the U.S. in the past, according to Stephens. Importing more oil from the country would help the situation soon and increasing domestic supply of fuel would help in the long run.
Additionally, as prices rise, people change their habits to avoid using as much fuel, such as how Grogg has chosen to ride his bike instead of use his car, which decreases demand, according to Stephens.
Grogg does see the bright side of his situation using a bike instead of his idled Nissan.
“One good thing about the gas prices is it’s good for your health,” he said with a smile before jumping on his green Giant Upland mountain bike.
“I started out small. I couldn’t go very far at all,” he said. “Now, I can ride all the way to Harrisonburg without stopping.”
