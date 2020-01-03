On Sunday, pay for 650 Sentara RMH employees will increase from $12.75 to $13.50, according to Jenn Downs, the director of marketing and communications.
The pay bump is part of a “phased approach” to raise hourly minimum wages to $15 by January 2022.
The nearly 700 workers who will experience the pay increase are in the clerical, service and clinical departments in medical and nursing assistants, food and environmental services as well as admissions, according to Downs.
The change amounts to another $90 in take-home pay a month for a single person working two 80-hour pay periods, according to SmartAsset’s paycheck calculator.
The minimum wage in Virginia is $7.25, the same as the federal minimum wage — less than half of $15.
Jay Langston, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, a regional business development organization, said that the “tightness” in the labor market could be part of the pay bump.
In November, unemployment dropped to 1.9% in Rockingham County and 2.6% in Harrisonburg, according to the most recent data available for the eBureau of Labor Statics. National unemployment hit a 50 year low twice in 2019, in October and December.
“I think that the companies do recognize to get the kind of talent that they are looking for — the skilled labor and the deviation — for longer term commitments, it's requiring meeting that market demand with higher wages,” he said.
Sentara RMH is Harrisonburg’s sixth largest employer, below Aramark Campus LLC, but above George’s Foods, according to 2019 data from the Virginia Employment Commission. Statewide, Sentara is the state’s third largest employer with over 28,000 workers.
