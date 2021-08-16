The RMH Foundation awarded $100,000 to Blue Ridge Community College on Monday for the school's health care education initiative, which trains health care workers for the Shenandoah Valley, according to a Sentara press release.
"Our donors know their dollars drive long-term change in the Shenandoah Valley, and we are proud to contribute to the betterment of health care education for both Sentara RMH Medical Center and health care overall," said Cory Davies, executive director of the RMH Foundation, in the release.
The RMH Foundation and BRCC have been partnering for 30 years.
"Sentara RMH Medical Center has been a vital partner of Blue Ridge Community College for decades," said Amy Laser Kiger, executive director of the BRCC Educational Foundation."Their financial support through the BRCC Educational Foundation dates back to the early '90s and now totals $1,648,006 — making them one of the very largest investors in our foundation's history."
— Staff Reports
