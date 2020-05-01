The westbound lane of U.S. 33 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for slope repairs of a runaway truck ramp located between Va. 624 (Mill Lane) and the Greene County line, according to a release form the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The work is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.
Westbound traffic will be shifted into the one of the eastbound lanes during work, while eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane.
-- Staff Reports
