Between mile marker 243 and 250 of Interstate 81, there will be overnight mobile lane closures both north- and southbound Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
On I-81 southbound, there will also be overnight lane closures from mile marker 248 to 245 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and the right shoulder will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Also on I-81 southbound, Wednesday and Thursday nights the left lane will be closed for soil work between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The shoulders of I-81 will be closed around the clock between mile markers 257 and 259 both north- and southbound for the bridge replacement project.
Also as a result of the project, U.S. 11 will have alternating lane closures for pavement marking by the Exit 257 interchange Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday in addition to weekday work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A variety of weekday work will disrupt travel on Va. 259, Mayland Road, due to the need for pavement marking by Exit 257 of I-81. Alternating lane closures on the roadway will occur Sunday to Thursday between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. and Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-81 between mile marker 261 and 263 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. the following day for inspection of the Route 793 overpass.
Flaggers will control traffic between Dry Run Road and Laurel Wood Lane on U.S. 33 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 21. The purpose of the work is paving operations.
Between Va. 672, Pineville Road, and Eastside Highway, Va. 340, paving and shoulder improvement operations will require traffic on Va. 253, Port Republic Road, to be controlled by flaggers and pilot trucks weekdays from 7 a.m. til 7 p.m. until Nov. 21.
Va. 991, Jacob Burner Drive, will be closed until Friday between Va. 996, McGaheysville Road, and Va. 642, Cave Hill Road, for bridge work at Stoney Run. A detour will be provided.
-- Staff Reports
