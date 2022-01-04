A Harrisonburg man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a city bank Tuesday in which the suspect fled from the scene on a bicycle.
Charles Hood, 62, is charged with four felonies: entering a bank to commit larceny, robbery using a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a press release.
Hood was picked up by Harrisonburg Police Department officers about 45 minutes after the robbery was reported at First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard at 3:50 p.m.
Police say the suspect entered the bank, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
“We responded to the area for a possible bank robbery and set up a perimeter in the area, and we currently have an individual being detained for questioning,” HPD Lt. Chris Monahan said Tuesday afternoon.
Officers searching the area found a man matching the suspect’s description on Burgess Road near East Market Street, the release says.
The man tried to flee on foot but was caught by officers, who later identified him as Hood.
At the time of his arrest, Hood had evidence related to the crime, including money that appeared to have been stolen from the bank, the release says.
Hood was also wanted on an outstanding probation violation in Harrisonburg.
He is being held without bond in Rockingham County Jail.
Anyone who witnessed the crime or has any additional information is asked to contact detective Michael Spiggle at 540-437-2617 or michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov.
Anonymous tips related to this or any other crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
