Blue Hole along U.S. 33 in western Rockingham County is officially closed to the public.
On Tuesday, Rockingham County made a post on its Facebook page detailing that the swimming hole is closed, and no-trespass signs will be posted on the property, which is owned by the county.
County Administrator Stephen King said Tuesday that the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to close Blue Hole during its Aug. 12 meeting, adding that the action item was not on the agenda but was brought up by Chairman Bill Kyger during a report from Don Komara, residency administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“[The Board of Supervisors] voted to close and voted to post no-trespassing signs along Route 33 and on VDOT roadways and direct county staff” to explore what to do with the property, including possibly dividing it up among adjacent land owners, King said.
King said the decision to close Blue Hole was due to safety and over concern of people gathering at the swimming hole during the COVID-19 pandemic.
No-trespassing signs are in the process of being placed in the area, and King said any car that parks off U.S. 33 will be towed.
“The sheriff’s office will enforce it,” King said. “They will patrol the area.”
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Blue Hole has been “one of those things that’s been a love-hate relationship since being given to the county.” The 4.5-acre lot was gifted to the county in 1973, and the property transfer occurred in 1977.
Typically, the sheriff’s department will patrol the Blue Hole area sporadically, said Hutcheson, with focus patrols during the first few weeks of spring and when students come back to school.
Unrelated to the board’s closure of Blue Hole, Hutcheson said there would be extra officers patrolling the area this week due to college students coming back into town.
“Moving forward, we will try to set something up in the next couple of weekends,” he said. “We will do the best we can for now.”
Discussions on Blue Hole’s future date to 1982, when the county held its first public hearing to discuss options for disposing of or selling the property, King said. At the time, the price was $1,000 per acre, but only one bid was placed and ultimately rejected by the board.
King said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record that VDOT has implemented no-parking signs in the past, several of which were torn down. The simplest solution would be if a parking area could be established for Blue Hole, but King said evaluations have found the option nonviable.
In the past 20 years, the only reported traffic fatality near Blue Hole was the death of motorcyclist James K. “Nick” Teter, 48, of Franklin, W.Va., who died April 25, 2009.
Hutcheson said his department will enforce the no-trespassing rules if needed, but added that it was not his desire to do so.
“We don’t want to go out there and enforce it,” he said. “But we will be patrolling as we would.”
