Rockingham County has settled a lawsuit accusing former staff members of gender discrimination and sexual harassment, according to legal documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request from the Virginia Department of the Treasury Division of Risk Management.
The lawsuit was filed in January in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Former Rockingham County employee Ashley Adams and her representatives at the Spiggle Law Firm in Arlington were granted $100,000 stemming from issues between her and two bosses.
The settlement is neither an admission of nor to be construed as guilt on behalf of the county, according to the final agreement document signed by Adams on Oct. 24.
Rockingham County staff declined to comment, while Adams' lawyer could not be reached through multiple emails and phone calls in November and December.
The allegations stem from incidents between December 2014 and Nov. 2, 2017, involving Kathy McQuain, then parks and recreation director, and supervisor Bart Bridges, according to documents filed by Adams and her representatives. Attempts to reach Bridges and McQuain for comment were unsuccessful.
Adams was hired as the economic development and tourism coordinator in December 2014.
Over the years, Adams alleged, Bridges made various unwanted gestures, remarks and touched her against her wishes. She said McQuain did not take adequate action against Bridges even when Adams brought her complaints to McQuain.
An investigation into Adams' claims of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment was initiated on Nov. 2, 2017, after she sent an email to county leadership and members of the Board of Supervisors, according to legal documents.
Adams declined to participate in the investigation, though she was asked to by county staff, according to documents.
Less than two weeks later, Bridges resigned from Rockingham County on Nov. 13, 2017, and McQuain was terminated just over two weeks later on Nov. 28, 2017, according to information obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Rockingham County, which was represented by the Division of Risk Management in the case, denied multiple claims by Adams and also argued she had not exhausted administrative action against Bridges and McQuain before her departure from the workplace.
According to Adams' amended complaint filed on March 16, the internal review found Bridges and McQuain "had engaged in egregious misconduct."
The county response said Adams' initial complaints about the department did not make clear they involved sexual harassment and other serious issues, but once staff was made aware of them, the county took decisive and quick action to investigate the matter.
Adams and the county dispute whether she was "constructively discharged" or resigned from her position on staff, but her employment with the county ended in November 2017. A month prior, she had been promoted to a new job in the Economic Development Department, according to the county's response to the complaint on March 26.
On March 26, the county sought a jury trial, according to court documents. A motion seeking a settlement was filed in April, and the case was dismissed on Dec. 6.
