Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, was selected to receive the Honorary American FFA degree, according to a press release.
This award is given to individuals who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment, the press release says.
The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education, the release says. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation, according to the release.
The Honorary American FFA degree is an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists, the release says.
Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approved the nomination.
— Staff Report
