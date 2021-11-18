The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors codified its solar policy in a unanimous vote during Wednesday’s meeting.
Regulations include a cap of 1,800 acres for large solar energy facilities that require special-use permits and a cap of 50 acres for large solar facilities for certain districts, with an exception that a quarter of the 1,800 total acreage can have up to 150 acres of solar facilities per site. Solar projects allowed by right based on their location’s zoning do not count toward the 1,800-acre cap.
Large solar facility special-use permit applicants must hold a public meeting no more than six months before submitting proposed plans to the county.
Other regulations covered by the solar ordinance include a requirement that transformers be set back 150 feet from property lines and no less than 250 feet from an existing home, according to the policy.
Later Wednesday, the board reconvened and held a public hearing on a request for a special-use permit for a roughly 27-acre solar facility in District 5.
The project would be at 249 Eagle Rock Road on the south side of Rockingham Pike in District 5.
The energy created would be for Dominion and could be used locally as the power would be transmitted directly into the grid, according to Ryan Peters, director of development engineering for Atlanta-based firm Solamerica, one of the applicants.
The solar farm would be located on the east side of the site, surrounded by farmland and bordering the railway line. Pollinating plants would be planted among the solar arrays, Peters said Tuesday.
He said any noise created by the solar farm will not be heard outside the property’s fence line because transformers would be in the center of the solar farm site.
The property owner, Leroy Heatwole, said he thinks the solar facility will benefit the community the same way land he sold to the county for East Rockingham High School and River Bend Elementary School has.
Heatwole’s dairy used to be where the East Rockingham parking lot is now, he said.
He also said his family has been contacted by multiple renewable energy companies wanting to build a solar farm on his land.
“We’ve been approached by 14 different companies to put solar on this because of the lay of the land, the way you do not see it from the public eye, and it has access to three phase power right on the property,” Heatwole said. “There’s multiple reasons why everyone’s knocking on my door.”
No one spoke against the project during the public comment period Wednesday, but one person asked about the potential for water runoff from the panels and another person asked about the traffic impact.
Peters said traffic would be heaviest during a three-month period of construction when the materials are being delivered. During that time, there would be a daily average of 20 to 30 delivery truck trips to and from the site, he said. After construction is complete, the traffic impact would be negligible because the site would be serviced seven to 10 times a year by one person.
Mike Breeden, District 5 supervisor, said the board should look over the proposal and see how it fits in with the solar ordinance approved earlier Wednesday. The board unanimously tabled the request.
After the meeting, Heatwole said he talked with his neighbor to the north, another farmer, about the neighbor’s runoff question. Heatwole said there would be less runoff from his field with solar panels on it.
Peters said Solamerica would review the new solar ordinance and make sure the proposed project for Heatwole’s property is in compliance.
