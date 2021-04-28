This year's Rockingham County Teachers of the Year were announced at a School Board meeting on Monday.
The Rockingham Education Foundation Inc. announces these winners every year, which represent one teacher chosen by their peers from each school. From there, REFI selects a countywide teacher of the year, which hasn't been announced yet.
The winners are:
- Cub Run Elementary School, Kelli Sprague, kindergarten
- Elkton Elementary School, Bobbie Jo Kite, first grade
- John C. Myers Elementary School, James Grix, fourth grade
- John Wayland Elementary School, Melanie Bair, kindergarten
- Lacey Spring Elementary School, Carlene Lantz, librarian
- Fulks Run Elementary School, Michelle Huggard, third grade
- Linville Edom Elementary School, Crystal Jordan, physical education
- McGaheysville Elementary School, Brooke McKenzie, third grade
- Mountain View Elementary School, Stephanie Knicely, reading
- Ottobine Elementary School, Dawn Flora, first grade
- Peak View Elementary School, Mary Harter, librarian
- Plains Elementary School, Holly Balice, third grade
- Pleasant Valley Elementary School, Avenlea Howard, reading
- River Bend Elementary School, Margaret Alger, librarian
- South River Elementary School, Kelly Cadle, kindergarten
- Elkton Middle School, Tracy Matthews, math
- J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, Benjamin Bowman, special education
- Montevideo Middle School, Madison Allen, physical education
- Wilbur S. Pence Middle School, Amanda Wilson, math
- Broadway High School, Yates Hall, science
- East Rockingham High School, Lee Stover, science
- Spotswood High School, Janie Thames, English
- Turner Ashby High School, Cecille Deason, foreign language
- Massanutten Technical Center, Rachel Jenner, special education
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.