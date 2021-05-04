For four days, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA will be having reduced adoption fees in an effort to find animals in the shelter’s care a forever home through the Empty the Shelters event sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.
Since 2016, the BISSELL Pet Foundation has partnered with shelters across the country to offer reduced adoption fees. This year, the Empty the Shelter event will take place in 36 states, including Virginia.
From Wednesday to Saturday, adoption fees at RHSPCA will be reduced to $25. Adoption fees help cover the cost of medical care, vaccines, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery for the pet.
Adoptable animals can be viewed on the shelter’s website. As of Monday afternoon, there are six dogs and 10 cats available for adoption.
During the 2020 Empty the Shelter event, 51 animals were adopted, RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz said in a press release, and he hopes more can be adopted this year.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, potential adopters will need to schedule an appointment to visit the shelter.
RHSPCA is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with evening hours on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. For more information about RHSPCA’s Empty the Shelters event, call 540-434-5270.
